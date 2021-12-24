Following a year in which the theatrical movie-going experience was largely gone — due to COVID-19 shutting down cinemas for most of 2020 — movies were back this past year. Sort of.
According to consulting firm Deloitte’s Digital Media Trends 14th edition fall pulse survey, only 18 percent of U.S. consumers surveyed actually went to see a movie in a theater since the pandemic began.
In addition, 71 percent of those surveyed said they would not be comfortable going to a theater within the next month — and just over half said they were unwilling to go see a movie in person in the next six months.
Still, audiences are apparently willing to show up for the right movie, as evidenced by this past weekend’s massive $260 million domestic box office take for “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” the second highest opening of all time.
So, let’s revisit the year and spotlight trends and the best in film.
1. The return of blockbusters
During 2020, studios continued to release smaller movies, but bigger-budgeted films were all pushed to 2021 and beyond.
So this year saw the return of some major franchises, including “Fast and Furious”; 007 (Daniel Craig’s swan song as Bond) in “No Time to Die”; and “The Matrix” and “Ghostbusters.”
These properties have all relied heavily on nostalgia and fan service, which can be effective as long as character growth is furthered and they push the story line forward. However, if a film is too self-aware, it is in danger of becoming a snake eating its own tail. “The Matrix Resurrection,” the fourth installment in the franchise, comes close to devouring itself.
Much of the first half of the latest “Matrix” is a meta commentary on making a fourth installment of “The Matrix.”
There’s a feeling of deja-vu as earlier in the year when “Space Jam: A New Legacy” had similar jokes and even featured a “Matrix” parody.
This commentary, which doesn’t feel particularly clever, takes up far too much runtime. Which is a shame because the performances are strong, particularly from Keanu Reeves, who is the best he’s been in the series. Any scenes between Reeves and Carrie Anne Moss are divine and lean into the right kind of nostalgia.
“Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” a direct sequel to the first two films, is the “Ghostbusters” I’ve been waiting for (for more than 30 years), and I say that as a fan of the female-led “Ghostbusters” from 2016.
In “Afterlife,” there is a perfect blend of nostalgia — with the brief but poignant return of original cast members Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Annie Potts and Sigourney Weaver — paired with something new and fresh. It acts as a loving tribute to the late Harold Ramis, who co-wrote the first two films and starred as Egon Spengler. Mckenna Grace’s turn as Egon’s granddaughter is delightful.
To a lesser extent, “No Time to Die” also relies on nostalgia. The iconic Aston Martin Bond car is featured prominently in a key action sequence, and there are multiple references to the 1969 film “On Her Majesty’s Secret Service.” These allusions are emotionally resonant even if you haven’t seen the earlier film, but if you are familiar with it, the two films create a fascinating symmetry. “No Time to Die” is the first time an actor playing Bond is actually given a proper sendoff, and it is a surprisingly emotional moment, offering a real sense of weight and closure.
2. The Marvel franchise
After lying dormant for all of 2020, Marvel Studios came back with a vengeance, with four film releases (“Black Widow,” “Shang-Chi,” “The Eternal” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home”) as well as five Disney+ streaming series (“WandaVision,” “Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” “Loki,” “What If?” and “Hawkeye”).
There’s also the Sony-produced “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” which exists outside the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
With the exception of the underperforming “Eternals,” the MCU franchise continues to be one of the only sure things at the box office — even during a pandemic.
The four highest-grossing films domestically are, in fact, Marvel movies.
“No Way Home” is the strongest of this year’s releases, being an excellent culmination of all the previous “Spider-Man” films, even those predating the MCU.
Once again, we have a film that relies heavily on nostalgia, with a bevy of returning characters, but these aren’t merely throwaway cameos. The returning characters become essential to the story and are fully developed.
While all of 2021’s Marvel films were enjoyable, it is the Marvel series that are doing the most interesting storytelling.
Given the extra time a six-episode series allows for, they act as psychologically compelling character pieces that delve into characters that have largely gone underdeveloped. “WandaVision” deals with grief, and “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” explores race relations in our country.
3. Movie musicals
This past year saw the release of several musicals, including two with “Hamilton” writer Lin-Manuel Miranda attached. However, all of them have underperformed, including Steven Spielberg’s $150 million remake of “West Side Story,” which in its two-week release made a modest $27 million worldwide.
The popularity of musicals seems to ebb and flow. For decades, musicals were an eseential Hollywood genre, but by the mid-1980s, their popularity of the genre had faded. However, in the early 2000s, films like “Moulin Rouge” and “Chicago” represented a resurgence in the genre that continued unabated, with hits like “Mamma Mia!” and “Les Miserables.”
But if 2021 is any indication, the movie musical may once again be fading away.
With the exception of “Dear Evan Hansen,” which was savaged by critics and audiences alike, these films should have earned a warmer reception. Director Jon M. Chu’s “In the Heights” was a vibrant look at a New York neighborhood full of energy and Miranda’s signature style of hip hop-flavored music and lyrics.
In his directorial debut, Miranda then goes on to imaginatively flesh out Jonathan Larson’s musical “Tick Tick BOOM,” The movie chronicles the struggles that Larson, the writer behind the musical “Rent” who died suddenly at age of 35, goes through as a beginning playwright. It is clear the story spoke directly to Miranda, and he makes the film feel intimate and vital. Andrew Garfield as Larson gives a multifaceted performance.
So it could simply be there are only certain films that people feel are worth seeing in a theater during a pandemic.
For the most part, that seems to be films with spectacle and action. Horror films (most notably “A Quiet Place II” and “Halloween Kills”) fared well during the pandemic, but that is also true during normal circumstances, because there’s something about the shared experience of being scared that simply can’t be replicated at home. Family films also do well in all circumstances for the simple reason that families can go together.
4. Biopics
Movies based on the lives of public figures flood the market at the end of every year. These are Oscar bait films and there’s a reason why these types of films win awards. An actor playing someone famous is a performance we can actually quantify because we have a reference. We know how they should look and sound.
This year saw the release of several biopics, including “House of Gucci,” ostensibly showing the sordid web of the Gucci fashion family; “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” chronicling the rise and fall of televangelists Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker (Garfield and Jessica Chastain); “Spencer,” a Christmas holiday spent with Princess Diana (Kristen Stewart); “King Richard,” about the father (played by Will Smith) of tennis legends Serena and Venus Williams; and “Being the Ricardos,” a behind-the-scenes look at a tumultuous production week on “I Love Lucy.”
The above films all feature strong performances; however, they also suffer from the malady that plagues most biopics: playing fast and loose with the facts and timelines. Filmmakers often take creative license when making films based on true events in order to make them more dramatically satisfying or to fit a formula.
“Spencer” fully acknowledges the artificiality of biopics by stating that it is “a fable based on a true tragedy.” This lets us know the filmmakers are more interested in capturing a mood rather than hard facts. As such, “Spencer” is a satisfying character study of the pressures of celebrity and the expectations of the royal family that is carried by Stewart’s stunning performance.
“Being the Ricardos” takes several different events — Lucille Ball (Nicole Kidman) being accused of being a communist; Ball’s announcing she is pregnant with her second child; and Desi Arnaz’s (Javier Bardem) infidelities making the tabloids — and crams them all into one week despite their actually being years apart in real life.
For some purists, that may be hard to ignore, but a lot of the drama in writer/director Aaron Sorkin’s film does ring true. The scenes that take place in the writers’ room and during show rehearsals are funny and compelling, and recall Sorkin’s underrated series “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip.”
“House of Gucci” fiddles around with the timeline of events, but its biggest problem is with tone. Director Ridley Scott doesn’t seem to know if he wants his film to be a sprawling drama or a satire of the fashion world. The performances are solid but often feel like they exist in separate movies. However, Lady Gaga as the woman who marries into the Gucci family with disastrous results is nothing less than compelling.
“The Eyes of Tammy Faye” is the perfect example of a good-but-not-great showcase for its leads. Chastain and Garfield give performances that can’t be faulted, but much of the film is re-creating things we already have footage of. There’s a documentary of the same name, and you can’t help but feel that it is probably better.
5. “John Wick” clones
The “John Wick” films have had a profound impact on how action movies are made, with other films emulating how they are shot and choreographed. The “John Wick” franchise is known for long takes with limited close-ups that allow for all the brutal, blunt fight choreography to be clearly seen.
The “John Wick” series also does a good deal of world-building — creating an elaborate world of underground assassins.
Several films this year emulated the “John Wick” template, including “Nobody,” “The Protege,” “Gunpowder Milkshake” and “Kate.” Three star female protagonists, as if the producers thought the only change they needed to make to the formula was swapping the gender.
Netflix produced two of these female-led knockoffs, “Gunpowder Milkshake” and “Kate.” Both were reviewed harshly, but while neither is high art, both are quick, disposable fun. These are the types of entertaining action flicks that would be churned out in the 1980s and ’90s that you could catch on repeat on cable.
It helps that the leads — Karen Gillan in “Gunpowder” and Mary Elizabeth Winstead in “Kate” — are believable in the action scenes and elevate the B-material. Unfortunately, “Kate” overedits the action, which slightly mars the film.
“Nobody,” written by “John Wick” scribe Derek Kolstad, is the best of these clones. The film stars unlikely action star Bob Odenkirk (of “Better Call Saul” fame), who completely sells the brutal fight scenes. He plays a former government assassin who tries to go straight but ultimately has to scratch that old itch. There are also entertaining performances from Christopher Lloyd and RZA.
6. Box office trends
With few exceptions, the box office didn’t return to full strength in 2021; however, we did see a shift to a somewhat older pattern in how movies earn their money.
Movies tend to make most of their revenue in the first few weeks. If a movie doesn’t open well, it is typically labeled a dud, which tends to kill any positive word of mouth.
In the past, movies would play for weeks and months and slowly make a profit. Since fewer people are going to cinemas, movies are getting a bit more time to earn their money before being written off.
The Ryan Reynolds comedy “Free Guy” opened to approximately $28 million, a number in normal times that probably would have been looked at harshly during normal times for a movie budgeted at around $100 million.
But “Free Guy,” which centers on a non-playable character in a video game going rogue, had staying power. “Free Guy” was one of three films starring Reynolds this year — the other two being “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” and “Red Notice” — and is the best of the bunch.
It is a genuinely funny and imaginative film and a perfect showcase for Reynolds’ dry, sarcastic delivery and endless charm.
Thanks to positive word of mouth, it went on to make $331.5 million worldwide.
The general rule of thumb is, after factoring in marketing and other expenses, a film must double its budget to turn a profit, so “Free Guy” did that and then some.
Disney’s “Cruella,” a fun reimagining of Cruella De Vil as a punk rock fashionista, opened at around $21 million. Again, it was an opening that would be derided pre-pandemic. But “Cruella” stuck around and made $233 million worldwide. It also had a $100 million budget, so it barely turned a profit and could be called an under-performer.
But “Cruella” had something else going for it …
7. Day-and-date release
at Disney released day-and-date (debuting simultaneously on a streaming service and in theaters) exclusively on Disney+ for a premium fee of $30 in addition to subscription fees. While Disney doesn’t release streaming numbers, the added money from the Disney+ release increased the profits on “Cruella.”
Disney+ also used this release pattern for “Black Widow,” “Raya and the Last Dragon,” “Jungle Cruise” and “Shang-Chi: The Legend of the Ten Rings.”
Universal did day-and-date releases with its streaming service Peacock for “The Boss Baby: Family Business” and “Halloween Kills,” but there was no additional fee above the subscription fee.
“Halloween Kills” only had a $20 million budget, so it was almost guaranteed to make a profit. “Boss Baby” is already a franchise for Universal, with an established streaming spin-off series, so tossing it on Peacock made sense.
The big story with day-and-date releases was Warner Bros., which released its entire 2021 schedule to theaters and HBO Max day-and-date at no additional charge.
Generally speaking, this didn’t go well for Warner Bros., with nearly all its major releases underperforming.
Most notable were “The Suicide Squad” and the Lin-Manuel Miranda-written musical “In the Heights,” both of which are genuinely great.
Most of Warner’s releases — including “The Sopranos” prequel “The Many Saints of Newark,” Clint Eastwood’s “Cry Macho,” “Those Who Wish Me Dead” starring Angelina Jolie and and the Hugh Jackman-starrer “Reminiscence” — came and went largely unnoticed by the viewing public.
Some Warner movies with name recognition — like “Mortal Kombat” and “Space Jam: A New Legacy” — fared OK, and “Godzilla vs. Kong,” was a genuine hit with a $467 million worldwide take. Denis Villeneuve’s $165 million remake of “Dune” would have been a box office failure if it wasn’t for the international box office, which accounted for $286 million of its $393 million gross.
8. Personal favorites
Other than my aforementioned fondness for “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” “Free Guy,” “No Time to Die” and “Tick Tick BOOM,” I also loved “The Mitchells vs. the Machines,” one of my most favorite animated films in recent years; “Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar,” a completely bonkers genre-blending comedy starring and co-written by Kristen Wiig; and director Edgar Wright’s time-bending horror film “Last Night in Soho.”
These three films are quirky and idiosyncratic and prove that in a year full of sequels and franchises that original and unique films are still being made.
9. Looking ahead
The nostalgia trip looks to continue in 2022, with Tom Cruise returning in “Mission: Impossible 7” and “Top Gun: Maverick,” each of which was originally scheduled for release in 2020 and 2021, respectively.
Meanwhile, here are plenty of new Marvel films, including new “Black Panther,” “Doctor Strange” and “Thor” movies; plus there are new films based on the video game characters Mario and Sonic.
There’s another “Jurassic World” movie reuniting Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neil and Laura Dern; the return of Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck as Batman in “The Flash” and Robert Pattinson making his debut at Batman in “The Batman;” an adaptation of “Chip and Dale: Rescue Rangers”; and sequels to “Hocus Pocus,” “Legally Blond,” “Scream,” “Knives Out” and “Fantastic Beasts.” So, here’s to 2022.
See you at the movies — or perhaps on the couch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.