This Black Friday, let’s take a look at Kevin Smith’s second film “Mallrats,” which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.
While you can still see teens roaming malls today, the mall culture of the 1980s and ’90s no longer really exists. Even Black Friday — especially this year — has largely shifted online.
The mall was once a gathering place for teens and 20-somethings. It was a place you could wander around aimlessly. It had everything you needed: food, shopping and entertainment (movies, arcades, people watching). Similar to “Fast Times at Ridgemont High” in the 1980s, “Mallrats” reflects this well.
Upon its release, Smith’s follow-up to his critically lauded micro-budgeted Sundance-darling “Clerks” was largely derided as an example of an indie filmmaker selling out and making a generic studio comedy.
Roger Ebert wrote of the film: “‘Clerks’ spoke with the sure, clear voice of an original filmmaker. In ‘Mallrats’ the voice is muffled, and we sense, instead, advice from the tired, the establishment, the timid and other familiar Hollywood executive types.”
That assessment isn’t really fair because “Mallrats” is very much a Kevin Smith film. It is just a different film than “Clerks” which was a far more personal reflection of Smith’s actual life toiling away working at a convenience store.
“Mallrats” is Smith’s tribute to John Hughes-style teen movies with a bit of “Animal House” anarchy thrown in for good measure. Michael Rooker even plays an archetypal authority figure in the mold of Dean Wormer from “Animal House” or Principal Vernon in “The Breakfast Club.” Smith wanted William Atherton — one of the ’80s best smug weasel in films like “Ghostbusters,” “Die Hard” and “Real Genius — but he passed.
Universal Studios, which produced the film, was thrilled to be working with Smith and had a lot of faith in the film. They saw it as a smart version of “Porky’s.” That really isn’t the case, though, because the male leads of “Mallrats” aren’t sex-obsessed horndogs. Instead, the film centers around buddies T.S. (Jeremy London) and Brodie (Jason Lee) trying to win back their girlfriends (Shannen Doherty and Claire Forlani).
Even though “Mallrats” didn’t really fit the sex-comedy mold, it was still marketed as such. Universal would get their smart “Porky’s” four years later with “American Pie.”
There is a plot involving T.S.’s girlfriend Brandi (Forlani) appearing on a “Dating Game” knock-off for her father (Rooker), but this is essentially a hang out film.
T.S. and Brodie run into their friends over the course of the day, including Willam (Ethan Suplee), who spends hours trying to see the hidden image in a Magic Eye picture; T.S.’s ex Gwen (Joey Lauren Adams), who isn’t above trying panties on in a store; 15-year-old Tricia (Renée Humphrey), who is researching a book on sex with older men; and, of course, Jay and Silent Bob (Jason Mewes and Smith), who are attempting to sabotage the game show being shot at the mall.
Jay and Silent Bob first appeared in “Clerks,” but this is the true introduction of the Jay and Bob that would go on to appear in nearly all of Smith’s films, as well as star in two films centered around them. Their amusing slapstick antics are among the highlights of the film, particularly the nods to Batman, which would later be the basis for their alter egos Bluntman and Chronic.
There’s also the Stan Lee cameo, one of his first and still one of the best. The co-creator of dozens of Marvel Comic characters plays himself, and Smith gives him a full monologue that acts as a turning point for Jason Lee’s Brodie. Stan Lee delivers his dialogue — which he was actually reading from cue cards — with surprising sincerity and warmth.
Of the two leads, London is fine, but Jason Lee, in his first film, steals the show. Similar to Randall in “Clerks,” he is a fast talking, pop-cultured obsessed slacker, but where Jeff Anderson’s Randall was more laid back, Lee brings an almost manic energy to Brodie, not dissimilar to the early work of Michael Keaton.
There’s also an appearance by a pre-“Good Will Hunting” Ben Affleck when he was still stuck playing bullies (also see “Dazed and Confused”). Smith enjoyed working with Lee, Affleck and Adams so much that he would have them star in his next movie “Chasing Amy,” a film that was much more warmly received by critics.
When a film is released, it is hard to tell if it will have any staying power. A lot of ’90s comedies were dismissed by critics but went on to develop cult followings. In addition to “Mallrats,” 1995 saw the similarly maligned releases of “Tommy Boy,” “Billy Madison” and “Empire Records.” Twenty-five years later, all four films are fondly remembered.
While “Mallrats” isn’t a patch on the films it is trying to emulate, it is a charmingly goofy, scatological comedy that is a time capsule of the mid-’90s.
In hindsight, “Mallrats,” for all of its crude humor, offers the simple pleasure of watching friends hang out. In the age of social distancing, that most basic act carries extra nostalgia.
