For his last two releases, writer/director Kevin Smith has toured with his movies, introducing them and then staying for a Q&A. On Tuesday, I saw “Clerks III” at the State Theatre in Portland, Maine, as part of Smith’s latest tour. It was a great experience.
This is honestly the best way to see a movie. Everyone is a fan and wants to be there. There’s cheering, applause and laughter. It is a communal experience that helps make even a so-so film better.
As for the film itself, a sequel to 1994’s “Clerks” and 2006’s “Clerks II,” I’m still not sure. It is an enjoyable love letter to itself and to the fans, but Smith makes some odd choices.
The original “Clerks” was a day in the life of Dante and Randal (Brian O’Halloran and Jeff Anderson), two New Jersey convenience store clerks. It was shot in black and white for about $27,000. Its follow up upgraded to color and had a larger budget of $5 million (still low by Hollywood standards).
In “Clerks II,” Dante and Randal transitioned into the fast food industry, but, by the end of the film, were back at their beloved Quick Stop, not just as employees but as owners.
“Clerks II” also introduced new characters, Becky (Rosario Dawson), who became Dante’s love interest and eventual wife, and Elias (Trevor Fehrman), a geeky Christian kid who becomes the target of Randal’s pop culture-fueled vitriol.
Dante, Randal, Becky and Elias all return in “Clerks III” as well as Smith’s ever-popular stoner characters Jay and Silent Bob (Jason Mewes and Smith).
“Clerks III” begins with a wonderful montage of the opening of the Quick Stop and a rooftop game of hockey — a callback to the original — set to My Chemical Romance’s “Black Parade.” It’s the perfect amount of nostalgia and promises a good time.
The film starts proper when Randal survives a massive heart attack. This was based on Smith’s own heart attack in 2018, and, pulling from his experience, Smith writes a funny sequence with Amy Sedaris as the doctor who saves him.
Following his near death experience, Randal realizes his life was a waste and that he wants to do something now that he’s living on “borrowed time.”
In a meta twist, he decides to make a movie about working at the Quick Stop.
Speaking before the film, Smith fully admitted that “Clerks III” is a snake eating its own tail and said that when he pitched the idea to Anderson, he was told he had his head up his, well, you know. Still, there is something poetic and poignant about this franchise coming full circle.
There’s a strong theme about facing mortality and how it is never too late to pursue a dream, even late in life, that makes “Clerks III” more than just a rehash of the first film.
Much of the film is about the making of Randal’s film, which is a series of inside jokes about the making of “Clerks,” including why the film was shot in black and white, why Silent Bob got his one speaking line and Mewes being shy about dancing in front of the crew.
Many of the people who had roles in “Clerks,” including Marilyn Ghigliotti as Dante’s ex-girlfriend Veronica, return to re-create scenes. There’s a certain amount of warmth seeing these faces again 30 years later. There’s also a fun audition scene, involving a bunch of celebrity cameos.
All this works fairly well. Anderson is still terrific as Randal. He has a unique line delivery and cadence that is one of a kind and it remains a joy to listen to him deliver Smith’s dialogue.
A sequence re-creating a key scene from “Clerks” that is shot from two different perspectives shows how Smith has grown as a filmmaker. This scene leads to O’Halloran delivering a helluva monologue that packs a wallop.
There’s also a great recurring bit where Elias has forsaken God, leading to a series of goth/emo outfits that are hilarious. Major kudos to costume designer Allison Pearce.
Where I feel somewhat conflicted is when the film takes a dramatic turn. The previous two films also had dramatic elements, and each entry has Dante and Randal having a major blow out. “Clerks III” doesn’t break that formula.
A lot of the drama centers on Dawson’s Becky, and I’m not sure if the direction the character was taken in is entirely earned. Dawson has wonderful chemistry with Dante and their scenes together really sparkle, which makes things centering around her character all the more frustrating.
Dramatically, the plot developments in the final act do work and are affecting, especially the reworking of one of “Clerks” oft-quoted lines, but something feels ever so slightly off. There are scenes that cheapen the drama, and there’s a hollowness to the final moments.
Smith has made a career of making vulgar, crude comedies with heart. At the end of the day, “Clerks III” fits that bill. It has a good mix of big laughs and tears.
As a fan, I enjoyed “Clerks III,” but there were missed opportunities within the premise and a chance to go even deeper with the emotions. It is good, but could’ve been great.
“Clerks III” will be presented as a Fathom Event in movie theaters Sept. 13-18. For locations, go to fathomevents.com/events/clerks-III.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.