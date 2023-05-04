It used to be that Memorial Day weekend was the kick off of the summer movie season but studios kept pushing it back to get ahead of each other. Now, the first weekend of May has become the unofficial start of summer with this year’s big release being “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.”
There’s a crowded slate of potential blockbusters in the coming months all hoping Here are some highlights to look out for.
Superhero movies
“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” (Now playing)
Writer/director James Gunn returns to conclude his trilogy about misfit space heroes for hire. This has been the quirkiest and funniest series within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it also is the most character driven and has the biggest heart. This one promises to be emotional.
“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-verse” (June 2)
This follow-up to the Oscar-winning animated feature “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse” looks to be more of the same, which is a good thing because “Into the Spider-verse” was one of the best Spider-Man films. There are even more Spider-people in this one, including Spider-Woman (Issa Rae), Spider-Punk (Daniel Kaluuya) and Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac).
“The Flash” (June 23)
A troubled production that has been through several reshoots due to changing regimes at Warner Bros. and a delay to address Ezra Miller’s troubling personal life. The Flash goes back in time to save his mother from dying which has a ripple effect on the universe that he must fix. The big selling point here is the return of Michael Keaton as Batman.
“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” (Aug. 4)
The latest reboot of the “Ninja Turtles” franchise is produced by Seth Rogen. The animation, which has the appearance of a painting come to life, looks amazing and, for the first time, the turtles are actually voiced by teens. This will also be the big screen debut of a lot of characters that first appeared in the 1980s cartoon.
“Blue Beetle” (Aug. 18)
This will mark the first Hispanic superhero to lead a live-action film with a Mexican teenager (Xolo Maridueña) finding an alien beetle that gives him superpowers. This feels like a mix of Iron Man and Green Lantern with a bit of Spider-Man’s sense of sass and sense of wonder. It looks pretty standard but the humor, action and cast may sell it.
Long-running franchises
“Fast X” (May 19)
The 10th and penultimate film in the “Fast and Furious” franchise promises more insane car stunts, brawls and monologues about family. These are the ultimate turn-your-brain-off films. “Fast X” adds Jason Momoa as a new villain and Brie Larson as a new ally.
“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” (June 9)
The seventh entry in the “Transformers” series and the second not directed by Michael Bay. I tapped out on this franchise after the third installment of Bay’s noise and fury but was won back by the charming and Bay-less 1980s-set “Bumblebee.” This installment has a new director (Steven Caple Jr.) and seems to split the difference of the Bay-hem of 1-5 and the charm of “Bumblebee”
“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” (June 30)
The 80-year-old Harrison Ford still looks great but it’s clearly time to retire the character following this fifth adventure. After 2008’s dismal “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull,” this is chance to give Indy the swan song he deserves. This is the first entry not directed by Steven Spielberg, but director James Mangold breathed life into the Wolverine character in “Logan.” Here’s hoping he can do the same with Dr. Jones.
“Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One” (July 12)
The seventh installment in the franchise that could just be re-titled “Tom Cruise Does Crazy Stunts.” What’s even crazier than the stunts though is the consistent quality of this series which didn’t truly hit its stride until No. 4. The great ensemble, including Ving Rames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby and Henry Czerny for the first time since 1996, returns.
Disney
“The Little Mermaid” (May 26)
Another live-action remake of one of Disney’s beloved animated classics. These movies make a ton of money even if they are often fairly creatively bankrupt. This one caused controversy by daring to cast a Black woman (Halle Bailey) as Ariel. Better not tell conservatives that the sea witch Ursula was originally based on the drag performer Divine. Fear not, the children are safe, she’s played by Melissa McCarthy here.
“Elemental” (June 16)
The latest Pixar animated film follows the daily life of personifications of the elements earth, wind, air and fire. The story centers on the unlikely romance that begins between a water creature (Mamoudou Athie) and a fire creature (Leah Lewis). Looks like the charming high-concept animation that Pixar does so well.
“Haunted Mansion” (July 28)
Disney’s second attempt to make a film out of its park attraction Haunted Mansion. The last attempt in 2003 with Eddie Murphy was DOA. It’s hard to tell if this one will be any better but it has a great cast, including Rosario Dawson, Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito, LaKeith Stanfield, Jamie Lee Curtis, Tiffany Haddish, Winona Ryder, Jared Leto and Dan Levy.
Comedies
“The Book Club: The Next Chapter” (May 12)
“The Book Club” was an unexpected hit for Jane Fonda, Mary Steenburgen, Diane Keaton and Candice Bergen. Now the book club ladies are in Italy. Sure, why not? These women are great together.
“Strays” (June 9)
One of those talking dog movies except R-rated. The plot is about a dog voiced by Will Ferrell trying to find his owner (Will Forte) to bite off a certain appendage as punishment for abandoning him. Certainly not high brow, but it looks funny.
“Asteroid City” June 23
The latest film from idiosyncratic auteur Wes Anderson. The plot centers around a junior stargazer convention being disrupted by world-changing events. As always, Anderson has a loaded cast, including Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansson, Edward Norton, Adrian Brody, Steve Carell, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Maya Hawke and more.
“No Hard Feelings” June 23
Jennifer Lawrence is a natural comedic performer, and while she’s been funny in films, she’s never led an outright comedy. A down-on-her-luck woman desperate for cash accepts a Craigslist ad from a couple seeking someone to date their painfully awkward teenage son (Andrew Barth Feldman). Seems like a good time.
“Barbie” (July 21)
Oddly, this is one of my most anticipated movies of the summer. It’s directed and co-written by Greta Gerwig who directed the wonderful “Lady Bird” and “Little Women.” Based on the trailers, Gerwig’s meta, satirical take on the popular toy looks genuinely hilarious. Plus, it’s Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken.
Misc.
“Oppenheimer” (July 21)
Director Christopher Nolan’s latest film is about the development of the atomic bomb. Nolan is a reliable filmmaker and he’s gathered a top cast, including Cillian Murphy in the title role of scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr. Florence Pugh, Gary Oldman, Jack Quaid, Josh Hartnett and Kenneth Branagh.
“The Meg 2: The Trench” (Aug. 4)
It’s another Jason Statham vs. a giant shark movie. What else needs to be said?
