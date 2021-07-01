As my wife and I sat in our car at the drive-in watching “F9: The Fast Saga,” the latest installment in the “Fast and Furious” franchise, she would regularly say “as if” in response to whatever utterly ridiculous stunt had just occurred.
Those two words pretty much sum up the “F9” experience. It is an “as if” movie. How you say those tiny words is the key to understanding if this movie is for you. My wife didn’t say them incredulously but with a grin, as she has completely given into the absurdity this series has increasingly embraced.
The “Fast” franchise is officially 20 years old and currently includes nine main series films and one spin-off (“Hobbs and Shaw”). Over the course of those 10 films, the series morphed from a street racing knock-off of “Point Break” to a globetrotting spy adventure series a la James Bond or “Mission: Impossible.”
As with those franchises, each successive film has had to one-up the stunts of the previous installment. For star and producer Vin Diesel that meant becoming more over-the-top with the physics-defying antics. The more preposterous it was, the more fun it became.
Some are saying “F9” has gone too far from reality this time, but this is the franchise that had cars jumping between buildings in “Furious 7,” and Dwayne Johnson chucking a torpedo with his bare hands in “Fate of the Furious.” Don’t think about it too much. Life is too short to complain about the lack of realism in a “Fast and Furious” movie.
This time, Dom Torreto (Diesel) is facing off with his long-lost brother Jakob (John Cena) to get some sort of world-destroying weapon. It doesn’t really matter what the weapon is though. It is just an excuse for brawls and chases.
One of the ways the franchise has stayed alive and fresh is by adding in new talent every few films. First it was Johnson and then Jason Statham. The formula being that these adversaries inevitably become allies within a couple of movies. It is no spoiler to say that Cena will continue this tradition.
The one to break this formula is Charlize Theron, whose villainous Cipher from “Fate of the Furious” is back and is set up as the franchise’s big bad as it goes into its promised final two installments.
What doesn’t make much sense is having Jakob be Dom’s brother given how big Dom is on family. The word has been spoken a million times (that’s a rough estimate) over the course of the films, but we are only just now hearing about this brother. And let’s be clear, Dom’s sister Mia (Jordana Brewster) and his wife Letty (Michelle Rodriquez) are both aware of Jakob’s existence, and he wasn’t presumed dead.
But this is also a film where characters survive driving through a field of landmines and Dom swings his car over a ravine Tarzan-style. There are also several sequences that involve the cars using high-powered magnets that don’t really make much sense if you think about it. Again, just go with it. It is best not to scrutinize too deeply.
The screenplay by Daniel Casey and director Justin Lin even acknowledges how outrageous it is that the characters have survived everything they have been through in an ongoing debate between Tyrese Gibson’s Roman and Chris “Ludacris” Bridges’ Taj about whether they’re invincible. Given the side adventure these two characters go on — one that fans have been half jokingly wishing for — they may be.
The brother issue aside, bringing Cena in was a missed opportunity because all he is asked to do is glower and grimace. Cena has proven to have a terrific sense of humor and charismatic screen presence. The same mistake was made with Statham in “Furious 7” but this was rectified in subsequent films. Hopefully, this will also be the case for Cena.
This is also probably the most exposition heavy of all the films, but the series has a knack of bringing in credible actors to sell these scenes, including Michael Rooker, Kurt Russell and Helen Mirren, the latter two of which are making their third series appearances. It also helps that Mirren delivers the exposition while behind the wheel of a car.
It may seem odd to see an actor of Mirren’s calibre in these films, but she actually begged to be part of the franchise and to finally get some driving in. Her class and humor are always a welcomed, if brief, addition to the “Fast” universe.
And if the “Fast” movies are good enough for Dame Helen Mirren, they should probably be good enough for you. They’re silly spectacles. Sometimes that is all you need.
