The Flash Poster

This poster for "The Flash" puts just as much, if not more, emphasis on Batman as The Flash, played by Ezra Miller. (COURTESY OF WARNER BROS.)

Among the most-talked about movie trailers aired during last Sunday’s Super Bowl was “The Flash,” which sees the much-anticipated return of Michael Keaton as Batman. But my excitement for Keaton revisiting the role for the first time in more than 30 years is tainted by the elephant in the room: “Flash” star Ezra Miller.

In the past year, Miller has accumulated a long list of legal issues and troubling allegations against them. Legal troubles include being arrested for disorderly conduct in Hawaii in March 2022, a Hawaiian couple filing a restraining order in March 2022, a mother and her 12-year-old child being granted a temporary harassment prevention order against Miller in June 2022 and felony burglary charges for allegedly taking bottles of alcohol from a private Vermont residence in August 2022. The latter charge was dropped in January after Miller pleaded guilty to trespassing.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.