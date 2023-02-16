Among the most-talked about movie trailers aired during last Sunday’s Super Bowl was “The Flash,” which sees the much-anticipated return of Michael Keaton as Batman. But my excitement for Keaton revisiting the role for the first time in more than 30 years is tainted by the elephant in the room: “Flash” star Ezra Miller.
In the past year, Miller has accumulated a long list of legal issues and troubling allegations against them. Legal troubles include being arrested for disorderly conduct in Hawaii in March 2022, a Hawaiian couple filing a restraining order in March 2022, a mother and her 12-year-old child being granted a temporary harassment prevention order against Miller in June 2022 and felony burglary charges for allegedly taking bottles of alcohol from a private Vermont residence in August 2022. The latter charge was dropped in January after Miller pleaded guilty to trespassing.
In June 2022, Rolling Stone reported Miller had been housing a woman and her three young children at their home in Vermont in an allegedly unsafe environment for children, which had easily accessible guns and ammunition, heavy marijuana use and unlicensed marijuana cultivation. The mother said Miller had helped her escape an abusive relationship, but the incident prompted the Vermont Child Services Department to attempt to serve her an emergency care order to remove the children from her care.
Perhaps most troubling were accusations of grooming from the parents of Tokata Iron Eyes, an 18-year-old activist and member of the Sioux Nation Tribe. Miller was 24 when they met the then 12-years-old Iron Eyes. In June 2022, Iron Eyes’ parents obtained a protective order against Miller for “psychologically manipulating, physically intimidating and endangering the safety and welfare of Tokata Iron Eyes,” Iron Eyes’s mother told Vanity Fair.
In a statement last August, Miller apologized to “everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior” and said they will seek treatment for “complex mental health issues.”
“The Flash” was originally slated to be released last year but Warner Bros. delayed the release in an obvious attempt to create some distance from Miller’s cavalcade of legal trouble and allegations.
There was some chatter on the Internet that maybe Warner Bros. and DC would pull the plug on “The Flash,” especially after the nearly-finished HBO Max film “Batgirl” was canceled following Discovery Media’s acquisition of Warner.
This was never an option for “The Flash.” Where “Batgirl” was a $90 million tax write-off, “The Flash” has a budget of $200 million, which puts it in the category of too large to fail. The general rule of thumb is that a film needs to double its budget to break even. This means “The Flash” doesn’t reach profitability until $400 million. Most superhero movies clear that easily, but Miller’s troubled past has put Warner in damage control mode.
So, it’s perhaps not surprising that while Miller is still seen throughout the trailer (they are Flash after all), Miller’s Flash isn’t the selling point. Keaton’s return as Batman, the return of Michael Shannon’s General Zod from 2013’s “Man of Steel” and the introduction of Supergirl (Sasha Calle) are.
Even the film’s posters downplay Miller, who previously played the role of Barry Allen/the Flash in “Batman v Superman,” “Suicide Squad,” “The Justice League” and a brief cameo in CW’s “The Flash” TV series. One poster shows the Flash in a side profile with the Batwing looming overhead. Another poster has Miller’s head bowed in a way that obscures their face.
All this makes it clear that Warner isn’t releasing the film because they have faith in Miller but because the studio has to. James Gunn and Peter Safran, the new heads of DC Studios, have stated that “The Flash” is the lynchpin for how they plan to build the DC universe moving forward. The plot of involves jumping timelines and allows for the universe to be reset.
The Miller situation is messy, I don’t begrudge people being unwilling to separate the artist from the art. I completely understand how reading about the accusations against Miller could be triggering and hard for someone to disassociate with and therefore make it difficult to see the film.
Separating a person from the art associated with them is tough, and there’s no cut and dry answer, especially if you have a deep, personal connection to the art in question. I have had to struggle with that for people like “Ren and Stimpy” creator John Kricfalusi and Mel Gibson. Do I give up ”Ren and Stimpy,” “Lethal Weapon” and “Mad Max” because they are connected with problematic people?
In those examples, the answer was ultimately no because it is a disservice to all the other artists involved in the shows and films I love. But Bill Cosby is an example of someone I haven’t been able to revisit the work of. In that case, I think so much of his past image was connected to family values and that all feels like a lie now based on the sexual assault and harassment accusations.
As a fan of Keaton’s Batman, I will see “The Flash,” but, again, I understand and empathize with people who do have to walk away from this film.
As for Miller, I hope they are getting the help they need and are on the path to becoming a better, healthier person.
