"Coming 2 America," the confusingly titled sequel to the 1988 Eddie Murphy comedy "Coming to America," becomes the latest follow-up to come out decades after its predecessor.
In an attempt to milk nostalgia for popular titles, this has become an increasingly popular trend in Hollywood. So, let's take a look at other sequels that came out at least 20 years later.
“Dumb and Dumber To” (20 years later)
After a funny bit involving Jim Carrey’s Lloyd pretending to be catatonic for 20 years as a prank against his buddy Harry (Jeff Daniels), it is all downhill. The endearingly dimwitted characters have become mean-spirited and cruel making the film a depressing follow-up to one of Carrey’s most-beloved films.
“Independence Day: Resurgence” (20 years later)
Returning cast members Jeff Goldblum, Bill Pullman, Judd Hirsch and Brent Spiner weren’t enough to make up for an MIA Will Smith. “Independence Day” may have been an ensemble, but it was Smith’s charisma that carried the film, and the bland Jessie T. Usher as Smith’s son, is most definitely no Fresh Prince.
“Rambo” (20 years later)
After resurrecting the “Rocky” franchise in 2006 with a well-received sequel — 16 year after “Rocky V” — Sylvester Stallone revisited his other big franchise: Rambo. “First Blood,” the first in the franchise, was a relatively serious film but the series quickly de-evolved into cartoonishly over-the-top action. While this fourth “Rambo” tries to somewhat bridge that gap, it is mostly more of the same. Stallone would bring Rambo back again in “Rambo: Last Blood” 11 years later.
“T2: Trainspotting” (21 years later)
Here’s one done out of love. “T2” picks up with the first film’s Scottish addicts — including Ewan McGregor returning to his breakout role — 20 years later. While the first film captured the highs and lows of addiction in your 20s, the follow-up adds the ennui of mid-life and bittersweet nostalgia into the mix.
“Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps” (23 years later)
Another a film done just as much for commercial reasons as artistic ones. Director Oliver Stone uses Michael Douglas’ Gordon Gekko — the purveyor of the “greed is good” mantra — as an entry point into the 2008 financial crisis. Stone and Douglas turn in a meaty sequel that, like its predecessor, is a reflection of the time in which it was made.
“Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” (23 years later)
This loose sequel to the Robin Williams vehicle has no business being as good as it is, but thanks to the dynamic cast (Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Karen Gillan and Kevin Hart) and clever script, the film works. It is a rare sequel that bests the original.
“Psycho 2” (23 years later)
The mere idea of a sequel to “Psycho” sounds like blasphemy, but while it is obviously no where near as good as the Hitchcock classic — it was never going to be — “Psycho 2” is actually a worthy continuation of the story of Norman Bates. Anthony Perkins is once again wonderful and manages to make Norman sympathetic and likable.
“The Color of Money” (25 years later)
Returning to role of pool shark Eddie Felson from “The Hustler” earned Paul Newman his first Oscar. Where “The Hustler” was a character study, “The Color of Money” is more formulaic with the washed-up Felson taking on a protege (Tom Cruise), but Newman and Cruise’s performances and flashy direction by Martin Scorsese, make this an entertaining film.
“Shaft” (27 years later)
At first blush, this looks like a remake, but Samuel L. Jackson is actually playing the original Shaft’s (Richard Roundtree) nephew, making this a continuation of the blaxploitation franchise. Jackson is perfect in the role and faces off with some terrific villains in the form of Christian Bale and Jeffrey Wright. Jackson and Roundtree returned again in 2019 with yet another sequel called “Shaft” to further confuse matters.
“TRON Legacy” (28 years later)
With its groundbreaking computer-generated visual, Disney’s “TRON” was more of a style-over-substance film, although it did provide some commentary on getting too sucked into a game — quite literally. “TRON Legacy” continues that formula, flaws and all, but like its predecessor it is visually striking and features a fun performance by Jeff Bridges. As an added bonus, there’s also a killer Daft Punk soundtrack.
“Pee-Wee’s Big Holiday” (28 years later)
Following a scandal in 1991, Paul Reubens more-or-less retired his popular Pee-Wee Herman character and became less active as a performer. Like “Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure,” “Big Holiday” is road trip movie, and while it isn’t as imaginative and wild as “Big Adventure” — which was Tim Burton’s debut as a director — it is a welcomed return of the child-like character.
“Bill & Ted Face the Music” (29 years later)
As “Dumb and Dumber Too” proved, comedy sequels decades after the fact rarely work, but, thankfully, this turned out to be as goofy and affable as its predecessors. Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves seamlessly slip back into their roles and their chemistry remains as infectious as ever. Many supporting characters return as well, including William Sadler’s scene stealing death.
“Mad Max: Fury Road” (30 years later)
It took director George Miller three decades to return to the franchise that put him on the map, and it was worth the wait as the fourth installment in the series is an example of action filmmaking at its most pure. It is a remarkable blend of practical effects, jaw-dropping stunt work, precision editing, picturesque cinematography and nuanced acting.
“Blade Runner 2049” (35 years later)
Denis Villeneuve takes over directing duties from Ridley Scott in expanding the universe of the Philip K. Dick-inspired first film. The film manages to be just as visually stunning and thought-provoking as its predecessor while retaining that film’s pensive, film-noir tone.
