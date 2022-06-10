CONWAY — Kennett High held its annual Academic Awards in the Loynd Auditorium on May 24.
“I thought it was a really nice celebration of kids and their families,” Superintendent Kevin Richardsaid Wednesday. “We had a good crowd, probably between 150 to 200 people.”
Awards included:
Valedictorian: Taylor Gaudette
Salutatorian: Camden Bailey
Career Tech Students of the Year: Reed Karnopp
Ken Norton Award: Owen Henley
Bausch & Lomb Award: Katherine Lawson
Gary Millen Award: Kaia Chakravadhanula
Semper Fidelis Award: Matthew Farrar
Dick Smith Award (art): Ben Rieser
Dick Smith Award (photography): Eloryn Fall
Computer Science Student of the Year: Krishna Garg
CADD Student of the Year: Caleb Dickinson
Business Student of the Year: Emily Kenny
Health Science Technology Student of the Year: Aiden Eckhardt
Criminal Justice Student of the Year: Jayce Anderson
STEM Aviation & Aerospace Student of the Year: Noah Keefe
Construction Trades Student of the Year: Reed Karnopp
Visual Media Student of the Year: Shaley Eldridge-Ferry
Teacher Education Student of the Year: Katherine Brooks
Advanced Manufacturing Student of the Year: Sean Morgan
Automotive Student of the Year: Steven Rines
Culinary Arts Student of the Year: Brayden McGaffigan
Marketing Student of the Year: Brady Robitaille
Task Force Eagle Award: Ryley Jay
ELO Student of the Year: Taylor Garland
Literature Awards: Emerson Duval and Zoe Groves
Writing Awards: Arielle Butterfield, Alex Sam, Gabriel Freedman, Makaylah Hall, Jazziereen Juevesano, Ralph Chick, Eloryn Fall and Taylor Williams
Communications Awards: Mikaylie Hanson, Aida Wheat, Phoenix Cassetta and Taylor Garland
AP English Awards: Kaia Chakravadhanula, Bryn Fayle and Katherine Lawson
Pre-calculus Award: Julia Silvia and Finn Bradley
Trigonometry Award: Wesley Savary, Emerson Duval and Rylie Walker
Geometry Award: Cooper Arnold, Liam Chesley, Eliana Newton, Micah White and Alexandra Sweeney
Algebra Award: Alex Sam, Elizabeth Graham, Daven Bailey, Jack Heysler, Matthew McKinney and Annabelle Longo
Calculus Award: McKayla Dockham, Camden Bailey
Statistics Award: Bryn Fayle and Leah Alkalay
Personal Finance Award: Selena McCarthy and Ashley Johnson
Math League Award: Rosalie Sherlock
Conway School Board Class of 2022 Awards: Camden Bailey, Elizabeth Bouchard, Mackenzie Bradbury, Arielle Butterfield, Aidan Costello, Sydney Deblois-Hill, Krishna Garg, Taylor Garland, Taylor Gaudette, Owen Henley, Brianna Junkins, Michael Keegan, Jack Martin, Jordan Meier, Greer Merrill, Abigail Novak, Orth, Grace Perley, Erin Stokes, Alexis Tuttle, Sally Ghobashi, Devon Nadeau, Spencer Ogren, Jai Patel and Samantha Habert-Jaques
Physical Science Award: Stephanie Kendzierski and Alesse Noung
Biology Award: Eliana Newton, Jocelyn Anzaldi and Leah Alkalay
Chemistry Award: Emerson Duval and Elise Vachon
Physics Award: Camden Bailey
Anatomy & Physiology Award: Kendyl Shackford
Environmental Science Award: Karen Morehouse
Earth Science Award: Sha;ey Eldridge-Ferry
World Cultures Award: Zoe Groves and Alesse Noung
History Award: Brigitte Goldthorpe, Makayla Hall, Eliana Newton and Phoenix Sabatini
Economics Award: Om Patel
AP Social Studies Award: Julia Silvia, Owen Henley, Jack Martin and Emerson Duval
Spanish Award: Piper Lopashanski, Mykaylyn Drew, Cassidy Littlefield, Rylie Walker and Julia Silvia
French Award: Maisie Brown, Daven Bailey, Autumn Verran and Kaia Chakravadhanula
Physical Education Award: Liam Chesley, Eliana Newton, Emily Walker and Grant Barahona
Health Award: Naomi Plummer
Studio Arts Award: Sofia Plourde and Foster Bennett
Performing Arts Award: Naomi Plummer, Elizabeth Graham, Isabella Lawson, Azrael Bolt, Samuel Schneider and John Dewhurst
MWVA Leadership: Levi Robert
MWVA Advocacy: Lily Orth
