CONWAY — Kennett High held its annual Academic Awards in the Loynd Auditorium on May 24.

“I thought it was a really nice celebration of kids and their families,” Superintendent Kevin Richardsaid Wednesday. “We had a good crowd, probably between 150 to 200 people.”

Awards included:

Valedictorian: Taylor Gaudette

Salutatorian: Camden Bailey

Career Tech Students of the Year: Reed Karnopp

Ken Norton Award: Owen Henley

Bausch & Lomb Award: Katherine Lawson

Gary Millen Award: Kaia Chakravadhanula

Semper Fidelis Award: Matthew Farrar

Dick Smith Award (art): Ben Rieser

Dick Smith Award (photography): Eloryn Fall

Computer Science Student of the Year: Krishna Garg

CADD Student of the Year: Caleb Dickinson

Business Student of the Year: Emily Kenny

Health Science Technology Student of the Year: Aiden Eckhardt

Criminal Justice Student of the Year: Jayce Anderson

STEM Aviation & Aerospace Student of the Year: Noah Keefe

Construction Trades Student of the Year: Reed Karnopp

Visual Media Student of the Year: Shaley Eldridge-Ferry

Teacher Education Student of the Year: Katherine Brooks

Advanced Manufacturing Student of the Year: Sean Morgan

Automotive Student of the Year: Steven Rines

Culinary Arts Student of the Year: Brayden McGaffigan

Marketing Student of the Year: Brady Robitaille

Task Force Eagle Award: Ryley Jay

ELO Student of the Year: Taylor Garland

Literature Awards: Emerson Duval and Zoe Groves

Writing Awards: Arielle Butterfield, Alex Sam, Gabriel Freedman, Makaylah Hall, Jazziereen Juevesano, Ralph Chick, Eloryn Fall and Taylor Williams

Communications Awards: Mikaylie Hanson, Aida Wheat, Phoenix Cassetta and Taylor Garland

AP English Awards: Kaia Chakravadhanula, Bryn Fayle and Katherine Lawson

Pre-calculus Award: Julia Silvia and Finn Bradley

Trigonometry Award: Wesley Savary, Emerson Duval and Rylie Walker

Geometry Award: Cooper Arnold, Liam Chesley, Eliana Newton, Micah White and Alexandra Sweeney

Algebra Award: Alex Sam, Elizabeth Graham, Daven Bailey, Jack Heysler, Matthew McKinney and Annabelle Longo

Calculus Award: McKayla Dockham, Camden Bailey

Statistics Award: Bryn Fayle and Leah Alkalay

Personal Finance Award: Selena McCarthy and Ashley Johnson

Math League Award: Rosalie Sherlock

Conway School Board Class of 2022 Awards: Camden Bailey, Elizabeth Bouchard, Mackenzie Bradbury, Arielle Butterfield, Aidan Costello, Sydney Deblois-Hill, Krishna Garg, Taylor Garland, Taylor Gaudette, Owen Henley, Brianna Junkins, Michael Keegan, Jack Martin, Jordan Meier, Greer Merrill, Abigail Novak, Orth, Grace Perley, Erin Stokes, Alexis Tuttle, Sally Ghobashi, Devon Nadeau, Spencer Ogren, Jai Patel and Samantha Habert-Jaques

Physical Science Award: Stephanie Kendzierski and Alesse Noung

Biology Award: Eliana Newton, Jocelyn Anzaldi and Leah Alkalay

Chemistry Award: Emerson Duval and Elise Vachon

Physics Award: Camden Bailey

Anatomy & Physiology Award: Kendyl Shackford

Environmental Science Award: Karen Morehouse

Earth Science Award: Sha;ey Eldridge-Ferry

World Cultures Award: Zoe Groves and Alesse Noung

History Award: Brigitte Goldthorpe, Makayla Hall, Eliana Newton and Phoenix Sabatini

Economics Award: Om Patel

AP Social Studies Award: Julia Silvia, Owen Henley, Jack Martin and Emerson Duval

Spanish Award: Piper Lopashanski, Mykaylyn Drew, Cassidy Littlefield, Rylie Walker and Julia Silvia

French Award: Maisie Brown, Daven Bailey, Autumn Verran and Kaia Chakravadhanula

Physical Education Award: Liam Chesley, Eliana Newton, Emily Walker and Grant Barahona

Health Award: Naomi Plummer

Studio Arts Award: Sofia Plourde and Foster Bennett

Performing Arts Award: Naomi Plummer, Elizabeth Graham, Isabella Lawson, Azrael Bolt, Samuel Schneider and John Dewhurst

MWVA Leadership: Levi Robert

MWVA Advocacy: Lily Orth

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.