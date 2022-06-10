CONWAY — In 1974. Virginia “Ginny” Small and George “Dave” T. Davidson Jr. brought the Alumni Association back to preserve Kennett history and to raise money for scholarships. That year, alumni gave out their first scholarship of $75.
This year in the Loynd Auditorium on May 31, the Alumni Association awarded $49,000 to graduating seniors and alumni continuing to further their education, bringing the grand total of scholarships awarded to $1.3 million to seniors and alumni.
One of the scholarships is in memory of its second headmaster Ellis W. McKeen. He served Kennett High School from 1924-48. “Mac” was much loved by decades of students. He motivated many and convinced students to obtain a higher education. A strict disciplinarian, he instilled a sense of loyalty to the school and community. The football field to the rear of Kennett Middle School is named for him.
This year’s recipients are Vanessa Lyons, Lily Rosa, Amy Burton, Cassidy Krieger, Elizabeth Bouchard and Grace Perley
Another scholarship is in memory of George T. Davison, known to many as “Dave.” He was not only a teacher but a guidance counselor and principal. He was for many years a baseball coach, and the baseball field at Kennett Middle School is named for him. .
The recipients are Maya Gove, Brynne Gove, Ashley Johnson and Camden Bailey.
The third scholarship is in memory of Karl “Crush” Seidenstuecker. He coached both football and basketball and led Class M Kennett to several state championships, he was also a superb American history teacher. There was no firmer male disciplinarian at Kennett. He would not hesitate to run across the tabletops to get to a misbehaving student. Regardless, Karl Seidenstuecker was and is a legend. The gymnasium at KMS is appropriately named for him.
The recipients are Abigail Novak, Owen Henley, Taylor Gaudette and Aidan Hayes.
The fourth scholarship is in memory of Virginia Small. She was a graduate of Kennett High School, Class of 1940, and returned as a business teacher. “Ginny” had a much-beloved personality and many students found business jobs later due to the skills that she instilled. A room holding KHS artifacts is named for her at Kennett Middle School.
The recipients are Taylor Garland and William McCarthy.
The last scholarship is in memory of Jean Fickett. Jean came to Kennett High School in 1960, Originally very timid and shy, she grew into a gigantic force in music. She introduced everyone to all types of music: classical, folk, Christian, patriotic and even composed some songs herself.
The recipients are Tytus Snow, Michael Keegan, Addy Nelson, William Metz, Tanner Bennett, Jack Martin, Ethan Clay-Storm, Katherine Brooks, Sydney Deblois-Hill, Jozelyn Henry, Reed Karnopp, Emma Arnold, Molly Arnold and Alexis Tuttle.
To donate the Kennett High School Alumni Association’s Scholarship fund checks, mail checks to Kennett Alumni, P.O. Box 2583, Conway, NH 03818.
