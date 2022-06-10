CONWAY — Kennett High School held its annual senior awards program in the Loynd Auditorium on May 31.
Approximately $250,000 in scholarships were given to 65 seniors.
“Again, the Mount Washington Valley community went above and beyond to support this wonderful group of students as they set along the next phase of the journey of their lives,” said Jennifer Murphy, director of guidance at Kennett High. “We are so grateful.”
This year, according to KHS Principal Kevin Carpenter, a record number of scholarships were applied for by the hometown flock. He said scholarship requests tripled from 100 last year to over 300 this year.
“Jenn Murphy and her staff have done an incredible job,” Superintendent Kevin Richard said. “What a giving community. I know how much work goes into coordinating all of these scholarships and making it happen. Great work.”
Awards and scholarships went to the following students:
The Peter William Coll Award for Creative Arts: Antonio Alexander and McHone Villalobos.
I am College Bound/I Applied Scholarship: Kathryn Vaughan.
KHS Football Boosters: Camden Bailey, Isaiah Mojica and Brady Robitaille.
Cranmore Mountain Resort Employee Scholarship: Ansel Barclay.
Art Walker Scholarship: Camden Bailey.
Damon O’Neal Memorial Scholarship: Reed Karnopp.
Tin Mountain Scholarship: Lily Orth.
Percy and Charlotte Hill Award: Owen Henley and Aidan Hayes.
Percy and Charlotte Hill Madison Scholarship Fund: Emma Arnold, Molly Arnold, Ansel Barclay, Katherine Brooks, Jack Martin and Garrison Phaneuf.
Bill and Ester Levy Scholarships: Taylor Garland, Taylor Williams, Jack Martin, Maya Gove and William McCarthy.
HEB Engineers Technical Studies Scholarship: Jack Cryan.
N.H. Retired Troopers Association Award in Memory of Sgt. James S. Noyes: Levi Robert.
Sgt. James S. Noyes Memorial Scholarships: Grace Perley, SamanthaHabert-Jaques, Maddie McGrath and Taylor Garland.
Conway Area Lions Club Scholarship: Reed Karnopp.
Jimmy Mersereau Memorial Scholarship: Amy Burton.
Bartlett Recreation Scholarship Fund: Camden Bailey, Daniel Libby, Sydney Deblois-Hill and Taylor Garland.
Madison Elementary School — Nancy Spaulding Scholarship: Katherine Brooks and Owen Henley.
Madison Elementary School Art Scholarship: Garrison Phaneuf.
White Mountain Board of Realtors Scholarships: Reed Karnopp, Samantha Habert-Jaques and Owen Henley.
Brian Scaletti Scholarship: Katherine Brooks.
Zaven Vorperian Memorial Scholarship: Reed Karnopp.
Saco Valley Trout Unlimited Janet Thompson Memorial Scholarship: Tanner Bennett.
James D. Sutherland Memorial Scholarship — Meredith Valley Savings Bank: Amy Burton.
George T. Davidson Scholarship Jr. Scholarship (First Christian Church of Freedom): Katherine Brooks, Amy Burton and Spencer Ogren.
John H. Fuller Elementary School PTO Alumni Scholarship: Jai Sejal Patel.
Settlers Green/Settlers Crossing Scholarship: Taylor Garland.
MWV Career and Technical Center Advisory Council Scholarships: Reed Karnopp and Brynne Gove.
Valley Vision Community Television Media Scholarship: Erin Stokes.
