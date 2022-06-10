CONWAY — Holly Fougere, performing arts teacher at Kennett High, recently presented that annual Performing Arts End of Year Awards at a ceremony held in Loynd Auditorium.
This year’s recipients were:
National School Choral Award — Jay Hall.
“The National School Choral Award is given to the choir member who is most involved in choral repertoire through a variety of choral experiences, both in school and outside of school,” said Fougere. “It is a recognition of a student who has truly dedicated themselves to experiencing as much choral music and as many choirs as they had the opportunity to try. The student should be: a student in multiple choirs in and outside of school; a student who has auditioned for or been accepted into local and state music festivals; exhibits outstanding musicianship and ability; highly dedicated; leadership and contributions to any and all choirs at the school; and strong academic achievement.”
Director’s Award for Chorus — William McCarthy.
“The Director’s Award for Chorus is given to the student who portrays the following attributes of an exceptional choir member: outstanding musicianship and ability; exceptional dedication to the choir and choir events; portrays qualities of leadership toward the choir as a section leader and/or student leader; shows high moral values; and portrays high academic achievement maintain a 3.0 or higher grade point average,” said Fougere.
Dance Team Coach’s Award — Ava Smith.
“This award is given to a dancer who exemplifies sportsmanship, leadership and teamwork,” Fougere said. “This dancer is someone who helps maintain morale no matter the circumstance and knows how to motivate, inspire and encourage teammates to work together, push harder and achieve the utmost success. Teammates consider this person an invaluable and irreplaceable member of the team as does the coaching staff.”
Team Spirit Award — Naomi Plummer.
“This award goes to a dancer who has a deep and genuine love for her school and team,” said Fougere. “This student is driven, kind and well-rounded. She cares deeply about representing the school and dance team in the best possible light. She consistently attends events and displays the utmost sportsmanship and school pride. This student also takes academics seriously, and challenges herself in the classroom and is a true role model for her teammates and school community.”
Rising Star Award — Maya DeCilla-Banner.
“This award goes to a freshman dance team member who shows excellent technique and potential for becoming a leader for the dance team in years to come,” Fougere said. “This dancer not only excels in their dance training, but in the classroom as well maintaining good grades and relationships with their teachers.”
The Barbara Spofford Spirit of Theater Award — William McCarthy.
“This award is named for the former drama club advisor Barbara Spofford who brought light and love to the Kennett Theater department for 12 years,” Fougere said. “It recognizes a graduating senior who has made extraordinary contributions to the life of the theater program at Kennett and in the community. It recognizes accomplishments in musical theater and theatrical studies. The recipient shows an appreciation of and respect for the various roles/aspects inherent within the theatrical process as well as their cast mates and teachers.”
Fougere also awarded the first ever varsity letter to four dance team members: Ava Smith, Brigitte Goldthorpe, Naomi Plummer and Chenoa Ciro-Jaramillo. They were also inducted into the National Honor Society for Dance Arts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.