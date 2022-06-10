JACKSON — The Jackson Community Association has announced the recipients of their 2022 college scholarships. Its scholarships are awarded to residents of Jackson who are continuing their secondary education. The recipients (and their colleges) are:
Amy Burton: College of the Holy Cross
Erin Stokes: To be determined
Theo Castonguay: St. Michael’s College
Ethan Nemeth: University of Pennsylvania
Annika Miller: Rollins College
Camden Bailey: College of William and Mary
Jozelyn Henry: University of Maine, Orono
In addition to these scholarships, the JCA has also awarded $500 to the Jackson Grammar School’s Parent-Teacher Organization to support the upcoming Artist in Residence’s “En Plein Air” Art Program for all Jackson Grammar School students.
Their final artwork, featuring an iconic Jackson building of their choice such as the Covered Bridge or the Whitney Community Center, will be shared throughout the community.
The Jackson Community Association, a non-profit organization formerly known as the Bertha Rogers Fund, can date its origins back to 1925.
Bertha Rogers was a young woman born in 1899 in Beverly, Mass. She came each summer with her father to the Jackson Falls House. Rogers grew to love the area and wanted to do something for the children of Jackson. She began what became a long tradition of providing scarves, mittens, hats, games and candy each Christmas at a town-wide holiday party, much to the delight of all the children.
Rogers decided to officially incorporate the JCA in 1961, granting the organization an endowment to support an annual Christmas party as well as “to promote and aid charitable and worthwhile causes in Jackson” at the discretion of the trustees.
In 1963, the JCA began to award scholarships to Jackson students pursuing post-high school education, and more recently supporting projects in the Town of Jackson and purchasing needed supplies for the Grammar School. Jackson’s generous benefactor, Rogers, died in 1989 at the age of 89.
The JCA endowment is managed by the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation. Donations a can be made by contacting one of the trustees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.