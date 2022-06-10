CONWAY — The Kennett High music program members were able to gather for the annual spring concert in the Loynd Auditorium on May 26. It marked the first time in three years that the concert was open to the public.
COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the concert in 2020, and in 2021, each musician was permitted four guests while the show was also Zoomed to the public.
“It was very satisfying to play to a full house,” Dr. Therese Davison, dean of the Kennett High faculty, and director of the music department for 29 years, said. “It was so nice, it felt normal after two years of really anything but normal.”
At the concert, Davison took an opportunity to share this year’s KHS Music Awards.
The Rotary Milliman Award, presented by North Conway Rotary, “is a $250 award annually presented to a student continuing his or her study of music in college,” Davison said. “This year’s recipient, Antonio Villalobos McHone.”
Villalobos is taking a gap year to continue developing music and sound production skills and will perform original songs with his band. He plans to “explore exciting opportunities to solidify his plans for the future.”
Ernie Mills Low Brass Award: “This $100 award is named after father and son trombonists,” Davison said. “The son, a KHS graduate, went on to become a music teacher himself. It is given to a brass player who contributes positively to the ensemble, one who exhibits a great attitude. This year’s award is presented to Antonio Villalobos McHone.”
The National Louis Armstrong Jazz Award: “This is given to a student who dedicates himself or herself to the study of jazz throughout his or her high school career,” said Davison. “This year’s award is presented to Antonio Villalobos McHone.”
The Jean Fickett Eagle Spirit Award: “We created The Jean Fickett Eagle Spirit Award when longtime MWV music educator and my mentor Jean Fickett retired,” Davison said. “It is given to a student who demonstrates boundless enthusiasm for the band, bleeds black and white throughout the school, and in this case, is a true friend to every member of the ensemble. Let’s hear it for Azrael Bolt.”
Bolt and Samuel Schneider each received Academic Awards for Musicianship.
John Dewhurst was presented with an Academic Award for Guitar.
Jenavieve Hall received the Department Award for Musicianship.
The National John Philip Sousa Award: “This award recognizes superior musicianship and outstanding dedication,” Davison said. “John Philip Sousa was the first bandmaster of the president’s own Marine Corps Band. This student served as our drum major, worked on multiple projects to help make the 2021 band experience special, and he has enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. His name will be added to a national database of recipients: Matthew Farrar.”
The National Director’s Award for Band: “This year’s recipient has had an exemplary year and an outstanding four-year career. Let’s here it for Madison Bissonnette.”
There was one final award.
“The National Semper Fidelis Award is designed to recognize a young man or young woman distinguished high school band members for musical achievement and leadership as a high school scholar. Requirements include: Be a high school senior, be capable of performing as a soloist with the high school band, and be recognized as both an outstanding performer and as a truly outstanding young citizen, but must also devote time to the extracurricular needs of the band. Congratulations to Matthew Farrar.”
