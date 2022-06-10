CONWAY — The finish line is in sight for the Class of 2022 at Kennett High School, and seniors Taylor Gaudette and Camden Bailey will have something to share with their classmates.
Taylor will deliver the valedictorian speech, while Camden, class salutatorian, also will offer words of wisdom as graduation ceremonies are set to return to Gary Millen Stadium, weather permitting, for the first time in three years, today at 10 a.m.
Taylor, 18, is the daughter of Kim and Randy Gaudette of North Conway and has five younger sisters — Ava, a junior at KHS; Emma, who is in seventh grade at Kennett Middle School; and Stella and twins Charlotte and Brooklyn, all of whom attend John H. Fuller Elementary School.
Taylor grew up attending Robert Frost Charter School in fourth and fifth grade, John Fuller for sixth grade and then Kennett Middle School before KHS. On Aug 8, she will head to Converse University in Spartanburg, S.C., where she will play Division II field hockey for the nationally ranked program.
Camden, 18, is the son of Jen and Chris Bailey of Jackson and has two brothers — Braeden, a sophomore at Bryant University in Smithfield, R.I., and Daven, a freshman at Kennett High.
Camden attended Jackson Grammar School and then Josiah Bartlett Elementary School for seventh and eighth grade before KHS.
His life changed dramatically when he was in middle school. That’s when he was diagnosed with osteosarcoma and lost part of his left leg. The valley rallied with fundraisers and shows of support. In turn, Camden showed the community that he wouldn’t let a little thing like cancer and losing a leg slow him down.
He was the captain of the football team, was a captain of the football team, earning All-State Honorable Mention accolades; was a captain of the tennis team; and helped coach a local youth football team in the evenings last fall.
Camden is the president of his senior class. He also serves as the fundraising chair for the National Honor Society; is a member of the French Language Honor Society and is a member of Kennett’s Life of an Athlete organization.
He is heading to the College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, Va., on Aug. 26.
Taylor is treasurer of HOSA (future health professionals); is in the National Honor Society; is in the Spanish Language Honor Society; was a four-year starter in field hockey, earning All-State honors; was captain of the girl’s lacrosse team and a four-year member of the team. She ran indoor track her freshman and sophomore years and since her sophomore year has played for the Maine Styx field hockey club based out of Portland, Maine.
Taylor and Camden recently sat down with the Sun to chat about their past, present and future.
What was it that led you to choose your colleges?
Taylor: “At first it started with athletics, which sparked my interest, and then I went and toured the school. I fell in love with it. I like the small community feeling. It’s very small (1,394 students). It’s right where I want to be in the South.”
Camden: “I kind of want to leave the valley a little bit — it’s not that I don’t love it — I just want to see new things. And I have grandparents about an hour away. And then I like the historical part of Williamsburg, and I like the weather, and it’s not a huge school but at the same time it has Division I sports, so I’m really excited about that.”
What would you like to study?
Taylor: “I’m majoring in biology with a pre-med track.
Camden: “Kinesiology, and then physical therapy.”
What have the last two years been like, given that over half of your high school careers have taken place during the COVID-19 pandemic?
Taylor: “It’s weird. I feel like in some ways we never really truly had the high school experience. I am grateful for that first year and a half that we did have before things went crazy. I feel like we all grew so much in that time, because it taught you how to overcome those challenges, especially when you’re isolated at home or you’re quarantined and having to connect with teachers in just different ways. I feel like we all definitely gained something out of it.”
Camden: “I feel similar. At the same time, it feels like it’s been so long but also so short. It’s crazy to think that it started in 2020. That feels like more than two years ago. Even like last year, 2021, feels like forever. Academically, I think things have changed a lot from sophomore year to now. There’s definitely been a lot of adapting over the last two years.”
Taylor: “I agree with the academics. It feels like so many of our courses are online now, so there are ways to get around. I’m not saying we’re skipping school, obviously, but if you have a doctor’s appointment or whatever, it’s all online, which makes it easier. But, at the same time, I kind of do miss that connecting with your teacher and doing the work on the paper type of deal. I think it helps you understand more.”
What was the hardest part of school with COVID?
Taylor: “I feel like it was definitely trying to understand everything fully. You could get certain concepts, but others are going to be more difficult, especially in AP (advanced placement) classes or higher-level courses. It was hard to really have that connection and completely understand without seeing a teacher face-to-face and having them be able to draw it out for you as a visual learner. So that was what was most difficult for me.”
Camden: “I thought it was most difficult when you had to cram so much work into a short amount of periods. At the beginning of last year, when we were half remote and half in person, you only had 40 minutes a day to work on the class and then it was remote. Some classes felt super rushed and that meant you couldn’t totally grasp (some things). Also, it was difficult seeing your friends because you were (stuck) in class (due to limiting transitions in the building).”
You missed out on things like school dances and sports, didn’t you?
Taylor: “When was the last time we had a school dance?”
Camden: “Homecoming our sophomore year.”
When did you guys learn about your class rankings?
Camden: “I’ve known since the beginning of February.”
Taylor: “Throughout junior year I knew. And then I’ve checked up on it a few times this year. I mean, it really wasn’t something that I chased. It was more like just trying to do the best I can for myself. I just did what I knew is my best work and that was enough for me.”
What have been some of your high school highlights?
Camden: “I would say like all the sports seasons. I think homecoming week in 2019 was really fun.”
Taylor: “Winning the (state field hockey) championship was incredible. There was nothing like that, especially on our home field.”
What are your plans for the summer?
Taylor: “I’m going to be working at May Kelly’s Cottage (restaurant in North Conway). I expedite there. And then I also work at the Schartner Farm strawberry fields for a month and a half. I work the stand — it’s really fun. I do enjoy it.”
Camden: “I’ll be working at Mountain Center Physical Therapy (in Glen). I’ve been an intern there since December. I’ll be an exercise technician, which just like cleans up and sets up exercises, that kind of thing.”
What’s your favorite subject?
Taylor: “Definitely biology.”
Camden: “I would probably say statistics or anatomy.”
Have you given any thought to your speeches?
Camden: “I have. It’s hard because I don’t want to be cliche.”
Taylor: “I am not a big public speaker at all. It completely freaks me out. So, I’m gonna try to keep it short and sweet.”
Are you happy with this form or graduation or would you have preferred the chairlift version (held at Cranmore Mountain Resort the past two years)?
Taylor: “I like going back to the traditional, although I wish we could have given our speeches at the (senior) banquet (the day before graduation as was done last year).”
Camden: “I like the traditional graduation as well. It’s better because I have a huge family, and limiting it to just four people would be really hard. And some grandparents might not be able to go on chairlifts. I just want to be able to have everyone there.”
Taylor: “It will be good to be with our classmates. In the past two years, it would be you and two or three other people. You don’t get to share the moment with your friends.”
What advice would you have for future Eagles?
Camden: “I would say try your hardest in your classes but always realize that a grade is a grade and it’s not the end of the world.”
Taylor: “That it doesn’t define you. You can only put what you can into a day, you know, you can only fit so much, so you just have to do what you can do and call it good. I also feel you should go do everything you can. I know people say it goes by fast but you really don’t realize till you’re in it. Also, live in the moment. I feel like you’re always stressed about the next project, the next assignment, you forget to enjoy where you are now.”
Can you remember your first day of school?
Camden: “I didn’t go for most of freshman year, but it was in March. I remember walking in the front door and a couple of my friends meeting me there and then walking into my class. That’s all I remember. And then the rest of freshman year like everything else just started flying by at that point.”
Taylor: “All my friends and I made sure we all walked in together. We were all scared. We also didn’t know where we were going. I just remember the upperclassmen being scary at the time. I wonder what happened to that whole thing.”
What do you mean by that?
Taylor: “The culture has changed so much. I don’t know if it’s just due to COVID, but there used to be a hierarchy almost, and that’s gone. The underclassmen have no problem overstepping us.”
Camden: “There’s no, like, mutual respect.”
Taylor: “It’s not all of them, but more than we’re used to.”
Do you have favorite teachers?
Taylor: “Mine would be Mrs. (Marj) Allan, she’s my calculus teacher and I had her sophomore year for trigonometry. She’s one of the funniest teachers, I really love her. And I also really liked Mrs. (Lindsay) Cole, my freshman year biology teacher.”
Camden: “My favorite teachers are Dr. (Jack) Loynd. I’ve known him for a while but not like in a teacher setting. He was my basketball coach since fifth grade. And then Corinne Reidy, she’s my calculus teacher and was also my trig teacher sophomore year.”
What makes a great teacher?
Camden: “I think good communication, organization along with the ability to cater to each student in the class, so they’re not just like generalizing the class.”
Taylor: “I feel they definitely need to prioritize the schoolwork but can also find a way to make it fun. I feel it’s so much easier to get through it when you’re enjoying it.”
Camden: “And they make the class interesting for you. They’re not just teaching a boring subject. They try to engage the class.”
What’s your favorite food?
Camden: “I would have to say my grandma’s pumpkin bread. I’ve had it my whole life and it’s just so good.”
Taylor: “I love fruit. If I could have one thing I’d probably pick fruit. It’s not food, but I’m obsessed with Diet Coke.”
Camden: “I’m not a big soda guy, but I’ll have a soda once in a while.”
What’s your favorite book?
Taylor: “I actually really liked ‘Tuesdays with Morrie,’ (by Mitch Albom) which I read it for psych class. I love that book.”
Camden: “I’ve got to say either of Mark Synnott’s books (‘The Impossible Climb’ and ‘The Third Pole’), either of them, they’re really great. Or any of the Harry Potter books.”
Taylor: “I was going to say that.”
Favorite movie?
Taylor: “Either the third or fourth for Harry Potter.”
Camden: “I think the fourth is the best one. My favorite movie, I think, is any of the movies with Adam Sandler. Sometimes I’ll just be watching them and just like die laughing.”
Taylor: “‘Mamma Mia,’ I love ‘Mamma Mia.’”
Camden: “I also liked Marvel’s ‘Black Panther.’”
Favorite TV show?
Taylor: “‘Criminal Minds,’ probably.”
Camden: “That’s a hard choice, honestly. I would say ‘Modern Family’ or ‘Friday Night Lights.’”
What three people living or dead throughout history would you like to have dinner with?
Taylor: “(Pakistani activist) Malala, (actress) Blake Lively and Tom Brady.”
Camden: “Tom Brady. I’ve met him but we really didn’t get to talk. The Rock (actor Duane Johnson) and Michael Jordan (NBA legend). Feel like that would be a really intense dinner party.”
Who is the person who has influenced you the most?
Taylor: “Definitely my family in general. My parents have supported me in everything I’ve done. And they’ve never turned down one of my dreams. They’ve always done everything in their power to make it work for me. And I think my sister Ava because we’re only a year and a half apart. We’re super close, she’s like my best friend.”
Camden: “I would also have to say my whole family, especially my parents and my brothers. My parents have supported me through everything, getting me everywhere. And just committing so much time towards what I want to do. And then my brothers because we’re all generally close in age, loved sport and brought out the competitiveness in each of us. I credit some of my athletic ability to them because I always want to beat them.”
What are you going to miss most about KHS?
Taylor: “Definitely sporting events and the whole social aspect of everything.”
Camden: “I’m gonna miss the football team. And I know everyone says it, but you become like brothers with the whole team. Some memories that we had on that team, I’ll remember my whole life.”
Taylor: “Same with the field hockey team. Winning that state championship was incredible, and all those girls we’re attached forever. I love them.”
Where in the world would you like to visit?
Camden: “I would like to visit Europe, especially Ireland since my family is Irish. And also France, even though I’m not the best at French, it would still be fun to be in that culture.”
Taylor: “I definitely think Greece or Italy. I think those cultures are super cool and it would be super fun to get to experience.”
If you could be principal for a day, is there anything you would like to change?
Camden: “I was honestly not expecting this question.”
Taylor: “I would say seniors could leave five minutes early during the last block (to beat the traffic on Eagles Way).”
Camden: “I would turn on the WiFi during transition blocks.”
Looking into your crystal balls, where do you see yourselves in 10 years?
Taylor: “I hope to have figured out where in the medical field I want to start going down. I will hopefully by then have a job. I feel these next four years, I’m going to really explore my options within the medical field and kind of just trial and error, see what I like, and then hope I can pursue that, and maybe honestly med school.”
Camden: “Physical therapy takes seven years. You get a doctorate actually, it’s not an M.D. I see myself working at a clinic, most likely not in the valley, just because money-wise, I’ll have student loans and such, so I could make much more money elsewhere. But I’m not ruling out the fact that I move back here and work here as I think it’s a great place for kids to grow up and have a family, but I don’t think right after college I’ll be back here.”
Taylor: “I second that. I feel like I want to take my time coming back, but I could definitely see myself coming back.”
Any parting shots, anyone you want to thank?
Camden: “I just want to thank everyone that has supported me — the whole community, all the staff members, all my coaches and everyone that have helped me get to this point today because I wouldn’t be here without them, and of course my family and friends.”
Taylor: “I want to thank everybody who has had an impact on me — so, friends, family, coaches, staff members for really shaping me into who I am. I feel like high school is kind of the time where you find out who you are and what you like and everything. The people that surround you are your biggest influences.”
