CONWAY — M&D at the Eastern Slope Inn Playhouse in North Conway is embracing the Halloween season with Ira Levin’s “Veronica’s Room,” an unsettling tale that starts out innocent enough before taking a series of dark twists.
Levin is a playwright and author best-known for “Rosemary’s Baby,” “The Stepford’s Wives,” “Deathtrap” and “The Boys from Brazil.” These stories often feature conspiratorial characters and manipulation. These themes carry over into “Veronica’s Room,” which opened Thursday and is playing Thursday through Sunday for the next two weeks.
While the characters in the play do have names, to avoid spoilers, the program, and the script itself, simply refer to them as Woman (Christine Thompson), Man (Bob Wallstrom), Girl (Sam Kilbride) and Young Man (Frank Thompson).
Set in 1973, the play opens with Girl and Young Man on a date. They are in the Boston home of an older Irish couple who invited them over because of Girl’s resemblance to Veronica, a girl the pair knew who passed away in the 1930s.
The couple are now taking care of Veronica’s ailing sister, Cissie, who believes it is 1935 and that Veronica is still alive. To offer Cissie some peace, the couple wants Girl to pose as Veronica. It takes some persuasion, but ultimately Girl agrees and changes into a period outfit. Act 1 ends with Girl left in Veronica’s room, which has been preserved as it was 40 years earlier.
During intermission, Kilbride stays in character and explores the room. She listens to records, bounces on the bed and works on a puzzle. Girl sees playing Veronica as an acting challenge and a good deed, so as she wanders the room she is giddy and excited. This between-acts addition allows Kilbride to give us more insight into Girl’s personality and helps to quietly build suspense for the second act.
It is difficult to discuss Act 2 in any depth without getting into heavy spoilers. The older couple returns but looks completely different. They are now insisting that Girl is the real Veronica and that it is 1935.
Audiences should be aware that the second half of the play is deeply disturbing and could be triggering for some. Girl is psychologically and physically abused by the couple, and a series of revelations are troubling, to say the least.
Director Mark Sickler makes the two acts almost like two separate plays, as Act 1 and 2 have drastically different tones. This approach works as it lulls the audience into a false sense of comfort. Like Girl, we think we are safe and have no idea what awaits us.
While Act 1 gives hints that things aren’t what they seem, the tone is light and pleasant. There’s a warmth in the performances by Christine Thompson and Wallstrom. Kilbride is cheery and funny as Girl.
Frank Thompson’s Young Man is shy and uptight, as this is only his second date with Girl, but he shares a playful, if reserved, chemistry with Kilbride. His reluctance to touch her and promise to “touch her all over later” is given a new and unpleasant connotation in the second act.
The warmth Christine Thompson and Wallstrom had in Act 1 is replaced with coldness and cruelty in Act 2. Kilbride gives a stellar performance as she tries to talk her way out of a dire situation. Girl is increasingly more desperate and traumatised as the play goes on and Kilbride makes Girl’s tortured state feel real.
The authenticity of the show is further sold by the period details of the set by Deb Jasien and the costumes by Patty Hibbert.
“Veronica’s Room” is the kind of play that stays with you long after you leave the theater. It lingers with you, haunting your thoughts. It isn’t always easy to watch, but M&D “Veronica’s Room” is an excellent piece of theater.
For more information or tickets, go to mdplayhouse.com or call (603) 733-5275.
