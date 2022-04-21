While writing my review of “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore,” the third film in a proposed five-film prequel series to J.K. Rowling’s original “Harry Potter” books and films, I kept accidentally typing Dumblebore. I think my subconscious is trying to tell me something.
To be fair, “The Secrets of Dumbledore” has the misfortune of following “Fantastics Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald,” the worst film in Rowling’s Wizarding World. “The Secrets of Dumbledore” is an improvement over its predecessor, but it is bogged down by far too many plots.
The “Fantastic Beast” films represent Rowling’s first attempts at screenwriting and the first films not based on earlier books. A novel gives you much more time to develop characters and themes, and it is apparent Rowling hasn’t figured out how to condense her ideas into the script format.
While the series got off to a promising start with the charming “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” it is unclear how the plot can be stretched for an additional two films.
Steve Kloves, who wrote all the adaptations of the “Harry Potter” novels, was brought in to co-write “The Secrets of Dumbledore.” While the film is still too exposition heavy, it is better paced and has more humor and personality than “Crimes of Grindelwald.”
The first “Fantastic Beasts” introduced endearing new characters, including Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne), a socially awkward wizard who wrote a book about fantastic creatures; a pragmatic but goodhearted bureaucrat Tina Goldstein (Katherine Waterston); the perpetually awestruck non-magical Jacob Kowalski (Dan Fogler); and the ditzy-but-sweet mindreader Queenie Goldstein (Alison Sudol).
“Crimes of Grindelwald'' made some odd choices. Most inexplicably breaking up the budding romance between Jacob and Queenie by having her join the side of dark wizard Grindelwald, who plans to start a war between wizards and non-wizards.
Which brings us to one of the central issues with this series: Grindelwald is not a strong enough central villain. He comes off as Voldemort-Lite. Part of the problem is that he has been played by three actors.
Colin Farrell, in a surprise twist, was the character in disguise for the majority of the first film with Johnny Depp being revealed as the character's true form in the final moments. Depp continued on in the role in “Crimes of Grindelwald.”
Warner Bros. fired Depp after domestic abuse charges became public, so now Mads Mikkelsen is Grindelwald in “The Secrets of Dumbledore.” He is playing the role entirely different from Depp. This means that Grindelwald is an unfocused character with no recognizable personality.
The other major issue is that a lot of the story has centered on the parentage of Credence (Ezra Miller), a confused, lost soul who contains a destructive power within him. Unfortunately, this isn’t as fascinating as Rowling thinks.
The previous entry had Grindelwald reveal to Credence he was an abandoned member of the Dumbledore family. It was clear this information was going to be used to manipulate the adolescent to join Grindelwald’s dark purposes.
This plot thread is followed up, but barely. There could have been a compelling struggle for this boy’s soul between Grindelwald and the young Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law). Instead it is resolved fairly simply with no dramatic weight.
Credence’s lineage is part of the titular secrets, but the other secret is Dumbledore’s past romantic relationship with Grindelwald. When the wizards were in love, they made a blood pact that would prevent them from attacking each other. This means Dumbledore must recruit a team, including Newt and Jacob, to stop Grindelwald’s schemes to take over as the leader of the wizarding world.
Dumbledore and Grindelwald’s connection yields some interesting drama, but, again, it feels under explored. This is partially because, as this is a prequel, we know nothing can happen to Dumbledore. It robs any scenes of conflict of any true stakes.
The opening scene between Dumbledore and Grindelwald plays like a conversation between Charles Xavier and Magneto from “X-Men.” Even though its derivative of another source material, at least the scene has some spark to it. The rest of Law and Mikkelsen’s interactions feel perfunctory, which is a shame as both actors are strong in their roles.
The film’s best sequence involves Newt rescuing his brother (Callum Turner) from a dungeon guarded by an army of crab-like creatures and a giant scorpion monster. There’s a sense of fun mixed with danger and humor. Plus, the niffler, the best creature in the prequels, gets to play a key role in the sequence.
Ultimately, the saving grace of the franchise is Newt and Jacob. These characters are so wonderfully played by Redmayne and Fogler that they improve any scene that they are in. The writing for these characters is brighter and full of wit. Fogler manages to make Jacob not only my favorite character in the “Fantastic Beasts” films, but one of my favorite characters in all of Rowling’s Wizarding World.
Sudol’s Queenie is also a delightfully quirky character but she is forced to look solemn as she has reluctantly joined the dark side. She’s clearly conflicted but, once again, this is underdeveloped.
Waterston’s Tina is written out of the film with a throwaway line, only to have her pop in during the closing scene. It feels like there was a scheduling issue that made her availability limited. This theory is further reinforced by the introduction of a new character (Jessica Williams) whose dialogue feels like it was originally intended for Tina.
Returning director David Yates has shepherded the Harry Potter universe films since “The Order of the Phoenix.” His somber visual style worked for his Harry Potter films as they were the darkest stories in the series.
This grim approach has been carried over to “Fantastic Beasts,” and his aesthetic has become drab and lifeless. While Yates’ films are still technical wonders, they increasingly lack the sense of wonder that filmmakers like Chris Columbus and Alfonso Cuarón brought to their films.
The franchise needs a fresh perspective. There’s still good characters and ideas that can be explored, but there needs to be a lighter touch and tighter storytelling moving forward.
