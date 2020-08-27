Those most excellent time-traveling rockers Bill S. Preston, Esq. (Alex Winter) and Ted “Theodore” Logan (Keanu Reeves) have made a most triumphant return in “Bill & Ted Face the Music,” the long-anticipated third installment in the comedy franchise.
We first met the affable duo in 1989’s “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure” where they were informed by Rufus (the late George Carlin) that their band Wyld Stallyns was destined to write music that would unite the world.
With the friends on the verge of being broken up if they failed an upcoming high school history presentation, they went on an adventure through time gathering historical figures (with a time-traveling phone booth).
Comedy sequels are hard. Repeating a joke is rarely as funny a second time. “Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey” was an unexpected surprise in 1991 because it didn’t fall into this trap.
It would have been easy to send the boys on another adventure through time. Instead writers Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon had Bill and Ted battling evil robot versions of themselves, going to hell, befriending Death (William Sadler), meeting God and hanging out with an alien named Station. It was a completely bonkers follow-up that worked by putting the characters into a completely new and unexpected adventure.
Now nearly 30 years later, we have “Face the Music,” a prospect that would seem bleak if it wasn’t so clearly a labor of love. This isn’t a cynical cash grab. Winter, Reeves, Matheson and Solomon made the film because they love the characters. It took this long to come to fruition because they wanted to make sure they had a non-heinous script.
The appeal of Bill and Ted isn’t that they are a pair of empty-headed metal heads but that they are so unflappably good-natured. It would be easy to dismiss them as surfer dudes or stoners, but they are a breed all their own. They speak in a way that is both intellectual and colloquial. They are simultaneously dimwitted and clever.
The decades haven’t dulled their naive sweetness, but they have become weary. They have yet to write the music that will unite the world, and it has begun to take a toll on them and their marriage to the English princesses (Erinn Hayes and Jayma Mays) they picked up in their first adventure. There are a couple of hilariously confused scenes of couples’ therapy led by Jillian Bell.
Seemingly, the only thing they’ve done right is raise their daughters Billie (Brigette Lundy-Paine) and Thea (Samara Weaving) who are perfect little clones of them in terms of dress, speech, love of music and unwavering optimism. Lundy-Paine and Weaving are flawless at emulating Reeves and Winter.
The deadline on writing that song is up though. A trip to the future with Rufus’ daughter (Kristen Schaal) reveals that they have about 70 minutes to deliver the goods or reality and time will completely unravel.
With the pressure on, Bill and Ted decide to swipe the original time-traveling booth and go to a time in the future when they have written the song. This means meeting several different versions of Bill and Ted, including ones with British accents and a pair of roided-up prisoners.
This leads to an exchange in which Bill and Ted lament to themselves that they didn’t really get to know … themselves. It is a silly but oddly philosophical moment that perfectly encapsulates the dumb/smart dynamic of Bill and Ted.
Billie and Thea are on a parallel mission through time gathering the ultimate band for their dads. Also in the mix is a robot (Anthony Carrigan) sent to kill Bill and Ted. While the killer robot is an element returning from “Bogus Journey,” here it is given a twist with the robot amusingly growing a conscience.
There’s also another visit to hell and a welcomed return from Sadler’s Death who is still just as emotionally needy as ever. It is also nice to see the return of Hal Landon Jr. as Ted’s police chief dad and Amy Stoch as Missy who went from Bill’s stepmom in “Excellent Adventure” to Ted’s stepmom in “Bogus Journey” to remarrying yet again in “Face the Music.”
Of course, none of this would work without Reeves and Winter fully committing to bringing these characters back to life. They slip back into these characters like no time has based at all. The two still have tremendous chemistry together and are clearly having fun playing all the variations on Bill and Ted.
Winter, who hasn’t acted since the 1990s having moved behind-the-scenes as director of documentary, including the recently released “Showbiz Kids,” seems like he walked out of a time machine to appear in the film.
The dynamic between Bill and Ted and their daughters is sincere and heartfelt. The four actors play off of each other beautifully. Unlike a lot of sequels that bring in a next generation, there isn’t any animosity or “old man” jokes. They are all genuinely supportive of each other. It is also nice to see Bill and Ted working hard to not only save the universe but their marriages.
While as a sequel, it isn’t as wildly inventive as “Bogus Journey” and it borrows from both of its predecessors, “Face the Music” also doesn’t feel like a series of fan-service scenes. The story feels like a natural extension of the characters. There are plenty of laugh-out-loud moments and it is by the far the sweetest of the trilogy.
