Director McG’s Netflix horror-comedy “The Babysitter” about a pre-teen (Judah Lewis) discovering his babysitter (Samara Weaving) is the head of a devil-worshiping cult that needs his blood was a pleasant surprise in 2017.
The film didn’t break new ground, but it was a solid, fun B-movie powered by a terrific lead performance from Weaving. The script by Brian Duffield was clever and featured better defined characters than you might expect for this sort of fare. A sequel isn’t unwelcome.
And yet, here we are three years later with “The Babysitter: Killer Queen,” a lackluster follow-up that — like so many mediocre sequels before it — merely repeats the first film even when it narratively makes little sense.
Since the pandemic stole away basically every major film I was looking forward to this year, I’m going to do a deeper dive into what went wrong with “Killer Queen” than I might have otherwise. Warning: Spoilers ahead.
Let’s start with a recap of the first installment. Cole (Lewis), an apparent 12-year-old high school freshman (either he skipped grades or Duffield forgot how old freshmen are) is scared of everything. He has a crush on his super-cool babysitter Bee (Weaving), so it is a massive blow that she’s in a blood cult.
In the end, Cole defeats all the cult members; kisses his cute (age-appropriate) neighbor Melanie (Emily Alyn Lind); and, having faced his fears, declares to his parents “I no longer need a babysitter.”
Two things happened in the interim between films. As expected, Weaving became an in-demand actress, notably appearing in last year’s horror-comedy “Ready or Not,” the Netflix series “Hollywood” and, most recently, in “Bill & Ted Face the Music.” Her busy schedule means her presence in “Killer Queen” is little more than a cameo despite being set-up to return.
The second thing is that Lind made a villainous turn as Snakebite Andi in last year’s “Doctor Sleep,” the sequel to Stephen King’s “The Shining.” This may have inspired McG and his three screenwriters (Duffield didn’t return) to make Melanie the new leader of the blood cult.
Making Melanie the new lead antagonist undermines the character arcs in the first film. Melanie didn’t have much depth in the first outing but there’s nothing to suggest this character turn. In fact, after their first kiss she told Cole, “Just because she’s a psychopath, doesn’t mean all women are evil.”
In the final moments of “The Babysitter,” it is implied there could be a romantic future for Cole and Melanie. The sequel should have further explored that relationship and developed Melanie into a full character. Instead, Melanie is dating a dumb jock (Maximilian Acevedo) but still flirts with Cole. The character is now functionally identical to Bee: an unattainable object of Cole’s affection.
Lind attempts to clone Weaving’s performance but she lacks Weaving’s wit, charm and subtlety. It doesn’t help that writing is significantly worse the second time around with Melanie taking over the cult, including the original cult members (Robbie Amell, Bella Thorne, Hana Mae Lee and Andrew Bachelor), because she wants to be a social-media influencer.
Cole’s development is further undermined because apparently he didn’t really overcome his fears. Now, he’s suffering from PTSD from the events of the original and is still a nervous mess with zero confidence.
Also, inexplicably, no one believes his story despite their being a pretty high body count. Maybe no one would buy the satanists aspect, but there would be missing people, including two cops that the police knew went to the location.
In her brief appearance, Bee has turned good, and it is revealed she was also the babysitter of Cole’s new love interest Phoebe (Jenna Ortega) who lost her parents in a car accident. In a bit of retconning, Bee first made a pact with the devil to save Phoebe’s life despite her intentions being clearly far less noble in the first film.
So, how could this be hypothetically fixed? We keep what works. The original cult members are still fun, particularly the perpetually shirtless Amell who still amusingly balances his murderous tendencies with some genuine admiration for Cole. The dynamic between Cole and Bee remains the best thing about both films, so Weaving’s presence would need to be beefed back up.
“Killer Queen” makes numerous references to “Terminator 2” (the dialogue has become littered with near constant references to 1980s and 1990s films), including Cole comparing himself to Sarah Connor since no one believes him. Let’s lean into this comparison.
Everyone thinks Cole is crazy because of his blood cult explanation of what happened. Similar to Sarah Connor, he has become an obsessive survivalist paranoid that the blood cult will return.
We get rid of Phoebe and make Melanie his girlfriend who is trying to be loyal but even she is beginning to question his story as all she saw was someone shooting at him.
The original blood cult members have returned and Melanie is now the target (Melanie would now serve the John Connor function of the story). About halfway in, Bee returns and is there to help Cole and Melanie.
We can still use the explanation in “Killer Queen” that Cole “changed” Bee when he told her “That I loved you” in their surprisingly tender final scene together in “The Babysitter.” By embracing the “T2” formula, the “good Bee” twist will work better.
“Killer Queen” does little with the fact that the cult members are back from the dead. There’s a hint that they have regenerative abilities but can be killed by removing the head. The returning cultist should have some demonic powers which would further justify Bee needing to aid Cole and Melanie.
Of course, this is all a what if, but what else is a film geek to do during a pandemic but try to fix a crappy B-movie sequel? Actually, that seems like the most 2020 thing I could do.
