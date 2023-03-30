From the simple origins of 2014’s “John Wick,” a film about a retired assassin (Keanu Reeves) getting revenge after his dog is killed, comes “John Wick: Chapter 4,” a sprawling, globetrotting action epic, with more thrilling action in any random 15 minutes of its runtime than some whole films.
While the first “John Wick” was budgeted at $20 million with a runtime of one hour and 41 minutes, the fourth installment has a $90 million budget and a two hour and 49 minute runtime. Over the course of the sequels, each longer than the last, the economic filmmaking of the original has been sacrificed to expand upon the secret society of assassins that was only hinted at in the first film.
“Chapter 3” saw a heavy price on Wick’s head and assassins across the globe after him. That film concluded with Wick surviving being shot and falling out of a building at the hand of his sometime ally Winston (Ian McShane), the manager of the New York branch of The Continental — the hotels that provide sanctuary and services to the assassins.
In “Chapter 4,” Wick is still trying to clear his name and get free from the High Table, the unseen heads of the secret organization of assassins.
Within the first 45 minutes, there’s a sequence set in the Osaka Continental that includes the type of intricate and elaborate action that would be the climax of most films. When Wick picks up a pair of nunchucks, the audience I saw the film with gasped with excitement. We hadn’t seen John Wick use nunchucks before. It doesn’t disappoint.
In Osaka, we are introduced to new characters, including Shimazu (Hiroyuki Sanada), the manager of the Osaka Continental; Shimazu’s daughter Akira (Rina Sawayama), who acts as the hotel’s concierge; Caine (Donnie Yen), a blind assassin tasked with killing Wick or else the High Table will kill his daughter; and a mysterious man who refers to himself as Mr. Nobody (Shamier Anderson).
It’s a credit to the actors, director Chad Stahelski and the writers (Shay Hatten and Michael Finch) that we sense a long history between Wick, Shimazu, Akira and Caine. Even though these are new characters, we feel like they’ve always been there. These characters aren’t necessarily multi-dimensional, but they are performed with an emotional depth that speaks to a whole unseen life.
Wick and Caine are longtime friends. Caine doesn’t want to kill Wick, but he must choose his daughter’s life over his friend’s. Reeves and Yen have conversations throughout the film that shows their clear respect and fondness for each other.
Yen is a wonderful addition to the franchise. He gives a soulful performance with flashes of wit. He’s also an extraordinary martial artist, even as he approaches 60. There are several sequences that showcase his remarkable skills.
If the film had focused only on the Osaka segment and the relationships between Wick, Shimazu, Akira and Caine, “Chapter 4” would have been a satisfying and entertaining film, but that’s merely where “Chapter 4” begins.
There’s a richness to these films that makes the world feel lived in. There are complex rules, codes and etiquette to this society, with figures with titles like the Harbinger (Clancy Brown) and the Marquis (Bill Skarsgard).
Early in the film, the creepy and menacing Marquis punishes Winston for the actions of Wick on Continental grounds by demolishing the New York hotel and making Winston excommunicado. Winston sees a way back in through Wick. If Wick kills the Marquis in a one-on-one duel, Wick can be free and, as his sponsor, Winston can return.
But before the duel, Wick has to go on a side mission to get back in the good graces of his crime family. It’s just an excuse to send Wick to Berlin for a sequence involving a poker game with Scott Adkins’ Killa that inevitably explodes into a fight in a nightclub. It’s one of many set pieces that show off the extraordinary fight choreography and stunt work.
The Marquis agrees to the duel at sunrise but, in a bit of dirty pool, sends a neverending onslaught of assassins after Wick guided by a radio station DJ giving coded messages to the network of killers. This allows for some fun needle drops, including “Nowhere to Run” and a French cover of “Paint it Black.”
In addition to the aforementioned sequences of imaginatively staged action, there’s a wild car chase and fight at the traffic circle at the Arc de Triomphe.
As with previous entries, Wick gets behind the wheel of a car with ripped off doors. This is done so we can clearly see that Reeves, who continues to ground the whole franchise, is doing some of the stunt driving himself. Reeves so completely sells the role that even though Wick should die a dozen times over in “Chapter 4,” we accept his survival.
There’s also a from-above tracking shot that shows Wick’s use of dragon’s breath ammunition in a shotgun. This results in flaming gun shots that add on odd beauty to the action on display.
And beauty is another keyword in describing “Chapter 4.” It’s the most gorgeously shot in the franchise with cinematographer Dan Laustsen capturing some truly stunning images.
At nearly three hours, there’s a lot to “John Wick: Chapter 4.” I haven’t even mentioned Laurence Fishburne’s return as the Bowery King whose brief scenes bring an off-kilter energy to the proceedings.
There are scenes that could be cut or trimmed, but at the same time, I’m glad everything was there. The film moves at a steady pace, so it is rare you ever feel the length. “Chapter 4” continues to prove that for action filmmaking “John Wick” still can’t be beat.
