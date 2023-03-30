John Wick Chapter 4

Keanu Reeves returns as the dog-loving assassin John Wick in "John Wick: Chapter 4." (MURRAY CLOSE/LIONSGATE)

From the simple origins of 2014’s “John Wick,” a film about a retired assassin (Keanu Reeves) getting revenge after his dog is killed, comes “John Wick: Chapter 4,” a sprawling, globetrotting action epic, with more thrilling action in any random 15 minutes of its runtime than some whole films.

While the first “John Wick” was budgeted at $20 million with a runtime of one hour and 41 minutes, the fourth installment has a $90 million budget and a two hour and 49 minute runtime. Over the course of the sequels, each longer than the last, the economic filmmaking of the original has been sacrificed to expand upon the secret society of assassins that was only hinted at in the first film.

John Wick Chapter 4-Nunchucks

John Wick Chapter 4-Donnie Yen

Donnie Yen as the blind assassin Caine in "John Wick: Chapter 4." (COURTESY OF LIONSGATE)
John Wick Chapter 4-Bill Skarsgard

Bill Skarsgard as the Marquis in "John Wick: Chapter 4." (COURTESY OF LIONSGATE)
John Wick Chapter 4 Poster

