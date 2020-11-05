Sean Connery, the first actor to portray James Bond and whose acting legacy spanned five decades, passed away on Oct. 31 at 90.
While Connery will be most associated with 007, his acting credits top 90, and he remained a viable star and leading man into his 70s. With that in mind, here are my recommendations for Connery’s best work outside of Bond.
Full disclosure: With a credits list as long as Connery’s I haven’t seen everything, so forgive me if I miss one of your favorites.
“Darby O’Gill and the Little People” (1959)
If you want to see Connery pre-Bond, check out his first feature-film acting credit in Disney’s winsome St. Patrick’s Day staple about a Irish drunkard who traps a leprechaun. Connery plays the love interest to Darby O’Gill’s daughter. Bonus: You get to hear him sing.
“Marnie” (1964)
Two years into playing Bond, Connery made his first and only collaboration with director Alfred Hitchcock. It is a shame they only did the one film, because Connery is an ideal Hitchcock leading man: charming, rugged and with a sly sense of humor. Connery plays a businessman who becomes enamored with an emotionally troubled thief (Tippi Hedren) he catches trying to swindle him. “Marnie” plays like a more accessible version of “Vertigo” and features some cracking suspense moments.
“Zardoz” (1974)
“Zardoz” is the bad movie equivalent of high art and needs to be seen to be believed. Set in a distant future, a super-intelligent race of immortals have walled themselves off from the rest of the savage world. Brutal barbarians are controlled by a giant floating stone, which vomits out guns and encourages killing. Barbaric Connery, sporting a red loincloth and a ponytail, breaks into this exclusive club and awakens the sexual desires of the nubile inhabitants.
“The Man Who Would Be King” (1975)
Based on Rudyard Kipling’s story and directed by John Huston, this film teams Connery with Michael Caine. The duo star as 19th-century British soldiers who go to an area beyond Afghanistan that hasn’t seen white men since Alexander the Great. They hope to set themselves up as kings, but their plan works out better than expected, as Connery is mistaken for a god. Connery and Caine have tremendous chemistry, and the film has a dry wit and sense of adventure.
“Robin and Marian” (1976)
Connery plays an aging Robin Hood back from the Crusades to Audrey Hepburn's Maid Marian. It doesn’t take long for old feelings and rivalries to ignite. This is a middling film elevated by a stellar cast, including Robert Shaw as the Sheriff of Nottingham, Ian Holm as King John, Nicol Williamson as Little John and Denholm Elliott as Will Scarlett.
“The Great Train Robbery” (1978)
Another 19th-century yarn pairs Connery with Donald Sutherland and Lesley-Ann Down as con artists scheming to pull off the first ever train robbery. Written and directed by novelist Michael Crichton, this is a leisurely paced, but fun heist film that features Connery running across a moving train during the exciting conclusion.
“Time Bandits” (1981)
Terry Gilliam’s fantasy-comedy centers on a little boy who joins a group of dwarves who have stolen God’s map of time for a series of capers. In one of the best segments, Connery pops up as King Agamemnon. Other pitstops through time include Ian Holm as a daffy Napoleon and John Cleese as an even daffier Robin Hood.
“Highlander” (1986)
A cult classic about sword-fighting immortals who can only be killed by beheading. And, yes, “Zardoz” is still weirder than this one. Connery appears as a mentor to Christopher Lambert’s Connor MacLeod and, in his limited screen time, helps ground the film with his charisma and quip-filled banter with Lambert.
“The Untouchables” (1987)
Connery won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of Jim Malone, the eldest member of the team who takes down Al Capone (Robert DeNiro). Connery could have easily overpowered the ensemble but he doesn’t. It is to Connery’s credit that throughout his career he was willing to take smaller roles and be a team player.
“Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” (1989)
Connery joins the third installment of the “Indiana Jones” series as Indy’s father. The elder and “Junior” Dr. Jones must find the Holy Grail before the Nazis secure the chalice. The strained father-son relationship makes this the funniest and most emotionally resonant of all the “Indiana Jones” films.
“The Hunt for Red October” (1990)
One of the most endearing aspects of Connery was that, no matter which nationality he was playing, he always retained his Scottish brogue. It matters not though because Connery’s gravitas was able to carry just about anything, including a Russian submarine captain who is trying to defect in this crackerjack Jack Ryan thriller directed by John McTiernan.
“DragonHeart” (1996)
When you hear that Connery is the voice of a dragon it seems like just about the most natural thing possible. Yes, if talking dragons existed, of course they would sound exactly like Sean Connery. This is an entertaining, medieval fantasy-adventure that is carried by Connery’s warm vocal performance that brings the CG dragon to life.
“The Rock” (1996)
Connery stars as the only man to escape Alcatraz who is tapped to help break into the former island prison after it is taken over by a rogue general (Ed Harris). He is paired with Nicolas Cage as a biochemical weapons expert. Cage’s manic energy plays beautifully off of Connery’s more laid-back style. This is early-era Michael Bay before the director’s excesses took over. It still remains his best.
“Finding Forrester” (2000)
While it isn’t officially his final film, this acts as a nice swan song for Connery’s career. Connery stars as a reclusive writer who reluctantly takes a young writing protege (Rob Brown) under his wing. The film was directed by Gus Van Sant and was somewhat unfavorably compared to his “Good Will Hunting.” F. Murray Abraham does a variation on his Salieri performance, so this also brought on comparisons to “Amadeus.” Regardless, this is its own film, and Connery’s low-key, literate performance acts as a reminder of how good of a dramatic actor he was.
