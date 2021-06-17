On June 29, Quentin Tarantino will be releasing his first book, a novelization of his 2019 film “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”
Movie novelizations were a particularly popular piece of movie tie-in merchandise in the 1980s and '90s with nearly every major Hollywood release getting one. These books were generally released as paper books in small batches and are long out of print. One curious example is a kid-friendly adaptation of “Spaceballs” by a pre-”Goosebumps” R.L. Stine under the pseudonym Jovial Bob Stine.
The appeal of these books was likely because in the early to mid-'80s home video was only just catching on. VHS tapes were expensive and the theatrical release window for films was longer. If you wanted to immerse yourself more in a film, it meant seeing it repeatedly in theaters or reading the novelization. It was a way of delving deeper into a film you loved. Also, if you were unable to see a film, this was another way of getting access to it.
Some of the more popular novelizations for that period now have steep asking prices.The novelization of 1985’s “Clue” is currently going for $499. Beyond being a collector’s item, what would be the appeal of owning the book adaptation of the film version of a board game?
Traditionally, a novelization is written by someone unrelated to the film production. In the case of “Clue” that was Michael McDowell, a gothic horror writer who would later write the film “Beetlejuice.”
This hired gun is handed the script and is told to write a novel. These deals were often done before or while the film is still in production so that the book can be released to coincide with the opening of the film.
Because of this process, the author is typically given an early draft or shooting script which often differs from the final product. This means that novelizations may include deleted scenes, alternate endings or tones that differ from the final product.
“Clue” was released in theaters with three different possible endings, but there was actually a fourth ending that was written and shot but has never seen the light of day. It only exists in the novelization.
Authors are allowed some creative liberties in fleshing out the details of a film as long as it doesn’t deviate too far from the final product. This could include adding backstories for characters as was the case with Richard Mueller’s adaptation of “Ghostbusters,” which thankfully was reprinted last year and is available for a reasonable price of $9.99. Original copies go for $60-90.
Mueller, who went on to be a writer on “The Real Ghostbusters” animated series, delved into the childhoods of each of the ghostbusters. Bill Murray’s Peter Vankman was born at a circus and worked as carnival barker, Dan Aykroyd’s Ray Stantz was a simple farm boy and Harold Ramis’ Egon Spengler a child protege who struggled to understand basic human interactions.
Mueller also zoomed in a couple minor interactions — Peter giving Egon a candy bar as a reward for good work and Egon eating a Twinkie — to give Egon a junk food habit. It is a fun character detail.
Similar to “Clue,” the “Ghostbusters” novelization has deleted material. A deleted scene that is available on the DVD and Blu-ray releases focuses on Murray and Akyroyd playing homeless guys in the midst of a debate. It is a funny scene. Mueller recognized this and sprinkled these characters throughout his adaptation.
Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” is a different situation in that he’s doing the adaptation himself. As the originator of Rick Dalton and Cliff Booth, the characters played by Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, he has a detailed understanding of their histories and motivations which he is exploring through the novel.
“I retold the story as a novel,” Tarantino said on an episode of the Pure Cinema Podcast. “So it's not like, 'Oh, OK, well he obviously had a few scenes left over, so he just took the screenplay and novelized it and threw in a few extra scenes.' It was a complete rethinking of the entire story.”
Tarantino spent five years writing the film “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and as such there was a lot of material that was explored but not included in the screenplay.
“It was edification, it made me understand the characters, it made me learn things about them,” Tarantino said on the Pure Cinema Podcast.
Tarantino describes Pitt’s Cliff Booth as an enigma in the film, but the novel has whole chapters dedicated to filling in the blanks.
“Every isolated chapter that's just about Cliff's past is like a weird little pulp novel unto itself starring Cliff,” Tarantino said.
While novelizations are seen far less these days, you still occasionally see them.
In addition to Tarantino's recent foray into reworking one of his films, the comedy “Bad Moms” was given the novel treatment last year, four years after its initial release. The adaptation by Nora McInerny features the tagline “More chaos. More Rebellion. More Fun.”
Fantasy and horror films regularly get novelizations because the genres have long been staples of pulp paperbacks. Most recently, fantasy writer Greg Keyes did a novelization of “Godzilla Vs. Kong” and previously wrote one for “Godzilla: King of the Monsters.” From the same film franchise, horror/fantasy writer Tim Lebbon did an adaptation for “Kong: Skull Island.” Given this series of films does a good deal of world building, it makes sense that novels would be commissioned to further develop them.
I’m not opposed to novelizations making a return in popularity, especially if it is in the vein of what Tarantino is doing. There are plenty of film universes that could be expanded upon and books can do that in ways films can’t, so bring ’em on.
