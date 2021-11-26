I have been a lifelong “Ghostbusters” fan. My baby teeth marks were on the box of the VHS copy of the movie my parents’ owned. I’ve been searching for rumors of a “Ghostbusters 3” since the days of dial-up Internet. Now that it is here, I’m overjoyed to write that it is a truly wonderful film.
It is no secret that “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” a sequel to the first two “Ghostbusters,” reunites original cast members Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson in their iconic roles of Peter Venkman, Ray Stantz and Winston Zeddemore.
It is a bittersweet reunion though because Harold Ramis, who played Egon Spangler and co-wrote the first two films with Aykroyd, passed away in 2014. “Afterlife” leans into this by focusing on the Spangler family which allows Egon’s presence to be felt throughout the film.
Those hoping for a film starring the OG Ghostbusters may be disappointed, as their appearance is limited, but what we get is a loving tribute to Ramis that introduces a new set of engaging and likable characters.
The film centers on Callie (Carrie Coon), a down-on-her-luck single mother who has to pack her life up and pick through the pieces of her late father’s life in the middle-of-nowhere town of Summerville, Okla. Her kids, 12-year-old Phoebe (Mckenna Grace) and 15-year-old Trevor (Finn Wolfhard) are not thrilled but try to adjust.
“Afterlife” is directed and co-written by Jason Reitman, son of “Ghostbusters” director Ivan Reitman, who is here as a producer. The younger Reitman is an accomplished director in his own right, with such films as “Juno” and “Up in the Air” to his credit. He has a different sensibility than his father, tending to make character-driven comedies. “Afterlife” successfully blends the styles of the two filmmakers.
The first third of “Afterlife” feels like a Jason Reitman film as it focuses on a family having to uproot their life. We are shown that Callie doesn’t know how to relate to her socially awkward, science-obsessed daughter. She tells her “don’t be yourself” when dropping her off at summer school. Her best advice to Phoebe is to make friends by telling jokes.
Phoebe does make a friend, a fellow social outcast who calls himself Podcast (Logan Kim) who goes around recording things for his podcast about unexplained phenomenon. Summer school teacher Mr. Grooberson (Paul Rudd) also takes a shine to Phoebe as he recognizes her brilliant mind and sees a kindred spirit. He shares with her his research on the strange earthquakes that have been plaguing Summerville.
When Phoebe begins exploring the decrepit farmhouse they inherited from her grandfather, she begins to discover her connection to the Ghostbusters, including a trap that when opened unleashes a ghost that sets off a series of events that connects back to the original film.
The time spent building the characters, particularly Phoebe, is well spent because by the time the ghostbusing stuff kicks in we are fully invested in these new characters. While character-work is Jason Reitman's strong suit, he also manages to deliver in the action department and serves up quite possibly the single best, most exciting sequence of ghostbusting.
Phoebe, Podcast and Trevor chase after a ghost they’ve dubbed Muncher in a rusty but still running Ecto-1, which is now equipped with a gunner-seat and a remote-controlled ghost trap. As they whip around town chasing Muncher, it is a funny and thrilling sequence that is pure joy.
Reitman employs an ideal mix of practical and digital effects that effectively re-creates the aesthetic of the original films. While New York City was just as much a character in the first films as the actual Ghostbusters, the shift in location gives “Afterlife” its own flavor.
Grace as Phoebe is extraordinary, and Phoebe’s character arc is the strongest aspect of the film. Through learning about her grandfather and her connection to ghostbusting, Phoebe discovers herself. Phoebe finds her place and others that understand her. Grace plays that beautifully and subtly. She slowly shows Phoebe building self-confidence and pride in who she is. The recurring bit of Phoebe telling cheesy dad jokes also never gets old, and Grace’s delivery of them is perfect.
The dynamics between the kids recalls 1980s ensemble comedies like “The Goonies” or “Monster Squad.” Grace and Kim have a believable chemistry together. Kim, in his first film, is a great find. He has some of the best lines in the film and has impeccable comic timing.
Wolfhard spends a good chunk of time in a subplot working at a diner trying to get the attention of a cute local girl named Lucky (Celeste O'Connor). These scenes, while not entirely necessary, are nice and add more color to the story. There’s a brief moment of a couple teens razing Trevor’s attempts to flirt with Lucky that is funny and oh-so accurate.
In addition to his scenes with Grace and Kim, Rudd has some low-key romantic scenes with Coon. In both cases, he is his charming, deadpan self and has an effortless rapport with everyone.
The climax relies heavily on the original film and some critics have been hitting the film hard for its reliance on nostalgia, but giving fans what they want isn’t by default a bad thing.
There are plenty of films that cynically insert fan service, but “Afterlife” isn’t doing that. The screenplay by Reitman and Gil Kenan earns its nostalgic moments by grounding them in character. The repeated plot points are a natural extension of the story and make sense.
One of the primary sources of nostalgia comes from Rob Simonsen's score which borrows heavily from Elmer Bernstein's tremendous score for the 1984 original. Portions of that score were under utilized in the 1984 film to make room for pop songs, so it is great to hear it here. Simonsen's new material blends seamlessly with Bernstein's earlier score.
By the time the original guys show up for the emotional conclusion— and it is absolutely worth the wait — loyal fans will likely shed a few tears.
“Ghostbusters: Afterlife” is funny, exciting, a little bit scary and adds a healthy dose of pathos. It is everything a fan could hope for.
"Ghostbusters: Afterlife" is playing at the Mountain Valley Mall Cinema 7 in North Conway.
