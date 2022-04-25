CONWAY — The rest of the Granite State learned what we already knew last week — Camden Bailey is a true hometown hero.
Camden, the son of Jen and Chris Bailey of Jackson and a senior at Kennett High School, was featured on WMUR (Channel 9) as the Hometown Hero on April 15.
“Camden continues to inspire us every day,” wrote Jen Bailey on Facebook. “Thank you WMUR for featuring him. And thank you to everyone that has helped and supported Camden and our family along the way.”
Camden was nominated for Hometown Hero by his parents.
“Camden, who you featured on Chronicle two and a half years ago, was the starting quarterback for Kennett High School's varsity football team this past fall and is currently the No. 2 player on Kennett's tennis team,” the Bailey wrote to WMUR. “In 2018 Camden was diagnosed with Osteosarcoma in his left leg. This resulted in him having 3 surgeries at Boston Children's Hospital, including rotationplasty (a partial amputation of his leg) and one year of chemotherapy treatment at Boston's Jimmy Fund Clinic. He fought his way back, having to literally learn to walk again at age 15, to becoming a two-sport varsity athlete.”
They added: “On top of him coming back from his cancer diagnosis and all of its challenges he has flourished in all areas of his life, making the most of every day he has been given.”
The Baileys shared some of Camden’s most notable accomplishments that they felt “make him a great candidate for this recognition.”
• Camden was just recently named the salutatorian of his senior class of around 170 students.
• He was a captain of his football team.
• He is a captain of his tennis team (earning All-State Honorable Mention accolades).
• He is the president of his Senior Class.
• He is a member of Kennett's Life of an Athlete organization.
• He is a member of the National Honor Society and the Foreign Language Honor Society.
• And in his spare time last fall (after his football practices were over), he helped coach one of our community local youth football teams in the evenings.
• He hopes to one day be a physical therapist and therefore is currently doing an internship at Mountain Center Physical Therapy.
“He has worked so hard and overcome so much that we would love for him to be recognized for these efforts and to also potentially be able to inspire others who are experiencing challenges in their lives,” they wrote. “Thank you for your consideration.”
The 90-second segment shows Camden and his fellow Eagles before a tennis match.
“I just want to be able to give back to everyone and I feel like being the best I can I’ll be able to do that,” Camden said in the segment.
“Camden Bailey doesn’t consider himself a hero, but after learning about his story you may feel otherwise,” said WMUR Sports Report Jonathan Marshall. “He was just an eighth-grader when diagnosed with Osteosarcoma in his left leg. Thanks to a surgery called rotationplasty (a partial amputation of his leg), Bailey was able to come back as the starting JV quarterback.”
“They took my ankle and flipped it upside down and turned it into my knee joint,” explained Camden, “so it just moves like a regular knee joint.”
“Now a senior, Bailey is continuing to thrive. He was the starting QB and is the No. 2 player on the tennis team,” said Marshall.
“Being able to play sports at the high school level is something I’d dreamt of as a kid,” Camden said. “It really motivated me through all of the bad times.”
“Through his inspirational journey to being the starting quarterback on the varsity and the No. 2 player on the tennis team, Bailey’s story has given those around him and himself a different perspective on life.
“All of the hurdles he had to go over and then to actually be able to perform athletically was pretty impressive,” said Jason Cicero, Eagles’ head tennis coach”
Bailey’s impact on his community was further cemented recently when he was named the class salutatorian,” Marshall said.
“I don’t think I would call myself a hero but people definitely look up to me and people come up to me and are inspired by my story,” Camden said smiling.
“Shout out to Camden Bailey, this week’s Hometown Hero,” said Marshall.
