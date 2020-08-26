CONWAY — A summer where it looked like there would be no baseball due to the COVID-19 pandemic has turned out pretty well for the Mount Washington Valley All-Stars, who on Tuesday night were crowned Cal Ripken U12 District 3 champs. MWV played dynamite baseball over three days, including beating the previously undefeated Berlin-Gorham All-Stars 1-0 on Monday and Tuesday, in two games worthy of any title contests, to win the championship.
“I couldn’t be prouder of this group,” said Coach Andy Pepin. “I’ve been lucky to be around this great group for four years. We’ve won the district title three times and made it to states and been runners up. I have no doubt if we had had states this year, we would have been one of the teams to beat.”
He added: “These guys just love to play baseball and compete. They’re smart kids, who know the game and know what it means to be a good teammate and good competitor.”
Members of the team include Coach Pepin with assistants Derek Moss and David “Doc” Walker along with players Alex Allain, Matt Charrette, Jacob Brown, Sawyer Hussey, Chace Lubchansky, Jayden Butler, Logan Ramsey, Owen Robertson, Guillermo Chavarria Burns, Serghio Espezua, Eddie Daggett, Jonah Pepin, Parker Brown, Landon Ramsey and Oliver Dean.
The double-elimination tournament featured three teams — MWV, Berlin-Gorham and Great North Woods from Lancaster.
Berlin-Gorham edged MWV 3-2 on Sunday, sending the Local 9 into the loser’s bracket. B-G beat Great North Woods to reached the winner’s bracket finals.
MWV played Great North Woods on Monday night, and following a rain delay won 10-5 to reach the finals where they had to task of beating Berlin-Gorham twice. Fresh off the GNW win, MWV took to the field later that evening and beat B-G 1-0, scoring the winning run in the sixth inning when Allain tripled and scored on a base knock by Charrette. Logan Ramsey pitched a complete-game gem to advance his teammates to the winner-take-all game on Tuesday.
MWV got all the offense it needed in the bottom of the first when Allain led off with a walk, advanced from station to station on two outs and scored on a Hussey single.
Allain tossed a complete game and was stellar on the bump. He even picked off a runner at first base after Lubchansky, the catcher threw back to the mound with two outs and a runner on first in the fifth inning. He turned and threw a laser to Chavarria Burns, who applied the tag.
“We had three great games with Berlin-Gorham,” Pepin said. “We got great pitching from Jacob Brown (in the first game), Logan and Alex, plus the defense was just as good. I couldn’t be more proud of these boys.”
MWV will wrap up its season with a tournament in Rochester that begins at 5:15 p.m. on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.