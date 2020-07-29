CONWAY — The annual summer classic — the Bulldogs Summer Baseball League All-Star Game — is planned for this Thursday, July 30, at 7 p.m. at Whitaker Field in North Conway.
“This game should be very competitive,” said league president Greg Allain. “The whole night should be a ton of fun.”
Sarah Baker will be singing the national anthem.
“Sarah is amazing,” said Allain. “She sings at the (New Hampshire) Fisher Cats (Class AA baseball), and has sung the anthem on Opening Day for the Cal Ripken League the last to years.”
Suiting up for Team Andy Pepin, coach of the Navy Seals, are Jacob Brown, Matt Charrette, Chace Lubchansky, Logan Ramsey, Sawyer Hussey, Owen Robertson, Jayden Butler, Oliver Dean, Jacob Eveleth, Jason Baker, Colin Chester, Lincoln Perez and Oliver Allocco.
On Team Ryan Keaten, coach of the Maniacs, are Sam Day, Noah Day, Alex Allain, Conner Keaten, Silas Nielsen, Guillermo Chavarria Burns, Bryce Stacey, Bryce Parsons, Cooper Coleman, Mark Pakuluk and Landon Ramsey.
Sports enthusiast Ryan Mahan will be in the booth as the public address announcer, and will be spinning a few tunes.
Allain and Colby Hall will be the guest umpires for the evening for the seven-inning contest.
“If you’re looking for fun night of baseball, this is the place to be,” Allain said smiling.
The Bulldogs Summer Baseball League is made up of five local teams, three from within Mount Washington Valley, a team from Fryeburg and Sacopee Valley in Maine, and a squad from Denmark, Maine.
The league opened play on July 6.
