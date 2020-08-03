CONWAY — The annual summer classic — the Bulldogs Summer Baseball League All-Star Game — was everything players and spectators hoped for and more last Thursday night at Whitaker Field in North Conway. Pitching dominated the bulk of the evening along with stellar defense at Team Pepin topped Team Keaten 8-1.
“What an awesome night,” said league president Greg Allain. “From the player introductions to the national anthem, everything went great. The event itself was good but the game was even better. It was good, clean baseball, and the pitching was awesome. Looking around Whitaker Field you could tell everyone was pleased with how it went.”
Sarah Baker kicked off the evening with a spectacular rendition of the national anthem.
“Sarah was amazing,” said Allain. “We were so lucky to get her for our game. She sings at the (New Hampshire) Fisher Cats (Class AA baseball), and has sung the anthem on Opening Day for the Cal Ripken League the last two years.”
Suiting up for Team Andy Pepin, coach of the Navy Seals, were Jacob Brown, Matt Charrette, Chace Lubchansky, Logan Ramsey, Sawyer Hussey, Owen Robertson, Jayden Butler, Oliver Dean, Jacob Eveleth, Jason Baker, Colin Chester, Lincoln Perez and Oliver Allocco.
On Team Ryan Keaten, coach of the Maniacs, were Sam Day, Noah Day, Alex Allain, Conner Keaten, Silas Nielsen, Guillermo Chavarria Burns, Bryce Stacey, Bryce Parsons, Cooper Coleman, Mark Pakuluk and Landon Ramsey.
Sports enthusiast Ryan Mahan was in the booth as the public address announcer, and also spun a few tunes.
Allain and Colby Hall were the guest umpires for the evening for the seven-inning contest.
It was an umpire who took center stage with Lee Champagne, who has been umpiring for 34 years, bestowed the honor of throwing out the ceremonial first pitch.
“I told the players before Lee threw the pitch after he throws it, I want you all to yell, ‘Ball,’” Allain said, laughing. “Lee got a kick out of it.”
Allain said the game was much closer than the final score indicated.
“Team Pepin scored a bunch in one inning, but other than that, it was a nail biter,” he said. “The highlight was just seeing the kids having fun and playing baseball. I saw people watching who just wanted to watch baseball and they saw two teams giving it all they had.”
Pitchers Alex Allain of Team Keaten and Logan Ramsey of Team Pepin were the starting pitchers for the game.
“I think the adrenaline was flowing for all of the pitchers,” Allain said. “A lot of the pitchers threw harder than I had seen earlier this season. Usually, in an All-Star Game pitching dominates, and that was the case here, It was a heck of a lot closer than an 8-1 game.”
The Bulldogs Summer Baseball League is made up of five local teams, three from within Mount Washington Valley, a team from Fryeburg and Sacopee Valley in Maine, and a squad from Denmark, Maine.
The league, which opened play on July 6, returned to regular-season action on Monday night with the Maniacs playing the Eagles, and the Navy Seals met the Red Sox. Results were not known as of press time. On Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., it’s the Red Sox vs. Denmark. On Wednesday, the Eagles are scheduled to play the Navy Seals and it’s Denmark vs. the Maniacs.
The Navy Seals currently sit atop the league standings at 7-1, followed by the Maniacs, 6-2; Denmark, 4-4; Eagles, 3-5; and Red Sox, 0-8.
The playoffs are slated to begin on Monday, Aug. 10.
