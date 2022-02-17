In a word, reserve.
That’s the advice for the upcoming President’s Week vacation and frankly, weekends for the rest of the ski season.
If you are interested in taking ski or snowboard lessons, need rental equipment or want the low skill high thrill found in valley tubing parks, make advance online reservations for them all.
It has not been uncommon for weekend warriors this season to find rental gear sold out on select days at a couple of valley ski areas. Don’t worry, there are plenty of local ski shops to outfit you. Just secure that gear there before you hit the slopes.
Purchasing advance tickets online is also a savvy move.
King Pine Marketing Director Thomas Prindle says based on skier visit volume the East Madison ski area has experienced in prior holiday periods this season and weekends, the week will be busy if conditions and weather are favorable. He also recommends booking ahead.
“It is strongly recommended to purchase lift tickets, rentals and lessons online a minimum of 24 hours in advance as we do sell out of rentals, lessons and tickets,” he said. “Also, recommending skiers and riders ‘Know Before You Go.’ The safety of our guests, teams and members of our community remains a priority, be sure to check COVID-related requirements specifically for the use of interior base lodge areas.”
Cranmore Marketing Director Becca Deschenes says plan ahead, be patient, and most importantly, be kind.
“It’s been a long winter for a lot of businesses in the area,” she said in a press release. “Though we do not have any capacity restrictions on lift tickets, we are strongly encouraging guests to book in advance when it comes to reserving products and services that are inventory based, such as rental equipment, ski and snowboard lessons and tubing park tickets.”
Also, get to the slopes early, and stay late.
“First thing in the morning and night skiing are great times to hit the slopes if you’re looking to avoid the crowds, as we do tend to see higher volumes of guests during peak periods,” she said.
On busy weekends, Bretton Woods has sometimes sold out rentals a few days at the resort and has alerted guests on its daily ski and trail report. Such was the case last Saturday. The resort's Marketing Director Craig Clemmer says demand is strong this upcoming vacation week for items like lessons and rentals. He expects strong draws for both alpine and Nordic skiers.
Cranmore will host its family-centric Cranapalooza every day from Feb. 19 to Feb. 26 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. in Schneider Square. Fireworks are planned for Feb. 26 at 6:30 p.m. The area’s second of three terrain park contests for the season is scheduled for Feb. 26 in Morton’s 60 on the North Slope at 10:30 a.m. for skiers and riders of all ages and abilities.
King Pine’s breaking out guided snowshoe tours Feb. 23 and Feb. 26 at 2 p.m. from the Mill at Purity Spring Resort. There is no cost to join the tour, but all participants must have a valid "Skate & Trails" or other valid King Pine lift ticket or season pass. Rental gear is not included.
Also, every King Pine lift ticket includes access to the Tohko Dome Ice Skating Rink and Purity Spring Resort XC & Snowshoe Reserve for extra winter fun opportunities. Plus, there’s live music from 3 to 6 p.m. on Feb. 19 and Feb. 26 in the Trails End Tavern.
Black’s got live apres every day starting today through Feb. 27 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. in the Lostbo Pub. The Friday Night Lights Ski the White’s uphill series is tonight and Feb. 25.
Attitash has live apres ski music on weekends, and Feb. 21 as part of what looks like a bustling vacation week in the valley.
