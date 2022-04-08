I was looking for a mountain this week that I hadn’t climbed in a long time and didn’t have a long drive to get to. Mount Passaconaway (4,043 feet) fit the bill.
Wednesday morning, I drove out Route 113 from Tamworth Village to Wonalancet and the Ferncroft hiker parking lot. I planned to climb the 4.6-mile Dicey’s Mill Trail directly to the summit.
I was pleased to see no cars in the parking lot, despite the good weather. It was certainly unusual, even midweek. On a hike in the area with friends the previous Saturday, the lot was full at 9:30 a.m.
The last time I climbed Mount Passaconaway, I had a predawn start on the Old Mast Road to the Walden Trail. Another time, I climbed the defunct Downes Brook Slide Trail on the north side up to the great northern lookout located 0.3 miles below the summit. There was no point in going further to the wooded summit.
When you live in Tamworth, Mount Passaconaway is a frequent sight, especially driving north on Route 16 to Conway. Its triangular shape of dark spruce is a symbol of wildness.
No one is quite sure when it was first climbed. Possibly it was Arnold Guyot in the mid-1800s. It would have been a heck of a bushwhack. George Vose climbed it in 1869 for the New Hampshire Geological Survey.
In 1891, with tourism increasing in Wonalancet under the guidance of Kate Sleeper, the Dicey’s Mill Trail was cut up the mountain. The AMC contributed $25 to the effort.
Today, as one of the 48 4,000-footers, a week rarely goes by without frequent ascents. It is often combined with climbing Mount Whiteface (4,020 feet) to bag two.
I walked down the road from my car, continued straight past the last house and started up the Dicey’s Mill Trail. The first couple miles was gentle terrain. With the spring melting well along, it wasn’t until well past the junction with the Tom Wiggin Trail that I put on foot traction. The packed down trail became a solid ribbon of snow and ice. Ice bulges were frequent, requiring care, and that continued all the way to the top.
I passed the Rollins Trail on my left, which came from Mount Whiteface. Later, on the summit cone of Mount Passaconaway, I had a moment of deja vu.
Hiking the trail a number of years ago, I had encountered a pine martin in that area. Encountering one is a joyous event. They are arboreal, and prefer be in a tree, jumping from branch to branch while looking at you with curiosity, their small pointed ears at attention. We both lingered a while, until it moved on.
The deja vu was so intense I almost expected one to appear and I looked around. Then I continued upward past ice bulges.
I was surprised to hear voices behind me, as I hadn’t seen anyone. I paused for a snack and soon two women appeared. I asked if they had come up the Dicey’s Mill Trail. No they replied, they were doing a Sandwich Range traverse and started hiking on the Pine Bend Brook Trail at 6 a.m. They had traversed the Tripyramids, crossed the Kate Sleeper Trail to Mount Whiteface and after Mount Passaconaway were going to go down the Oiverian Brook Trail. It was about 11 a.m. I was impressed. They moved past me swiftly.
Continuing in solitude, I soon I reached the top and passed the first western outlook toward Mount Tripyramid. I continued on the flat summit and didn’t bother to do the short spur to the summit cairn in the woods.
My destination was the north lookout, located on a spur trail 0.3 miles down the north side, and in my experience one of the most dramatic viewpoints in the mountains.
Descending in a layer of fresh snow, I anticipated the lookout, and finally stepped out on a small perch of sunny snow with a vast view north. Usually not one to linger long, I stayed for more than a half hour.
