Conway selectmen have interpreted the defeat by voters of a zoning ordinance change that would have allowed short-term rentals in all residential neighborhoods as a mandate to enforce current regulations, even though they have never before been enforced. Those regulations forbid all short-term rentals except owner-occupied. Town Manager Tom Holmes says the town will soon send out notices to owners of some 500 STR properties, to be followed by fines should they not comply and immediately stop renting.
This week’s TeleTalk question is: Now that voters have spoken to not allow short-term rentals in all residential neighborhoods do you agree with the selectmen’s decision to immediately shut down all short-term rentals except a very few which are owner-occupied?
Call (603) 733-5822 Saturday and Sunday and leave your comments on our machine. You may email your responses to news@conwaydailysun.com. Comments can also be posted on The Conway Daily Sun’s Facebook page. Results will be published Tuesday.
