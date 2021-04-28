In response to questions about what happens to short-term rentals in Conway now, on Wednesday, Town Manager Tom Holmes sent the Sun's Daymond Steer the following email:
"The Selectmen approved the wording of the letter last night in closed session. They have ordered me to mail it out to all known STR owners as soon as possible. The letter will be released to the press at the same time the letters are mailed out, or at least at the same time the first batch is mailed. The letter will be going out by regular mail, first class. Technically, if people are still offering homes for STR in a residential zone and they have not received a Certificate of Occupancy for an owner occupied tourist home, then they are in violation of our zoning ordinance and could eventually be subject to court ordered fees and fines.
"Personally, I felt every person who spoke at yesterday's meeting was both respectful and sympathetic. The town has been trying to resolve this issue since 2017. I think many people believe that this effort was rushed or ill thought out. I don't believe so. It was a sincere attempt to find compromise and avoid where we find ourselves today. What follows is a timeline of the town's efforts to address the problem properties and still find a way to allow STR's in residential zones.
"The Town's efforts to avoid this situation began in 2017. When the town started receiving a notable number of complaints regarding short-term rentals, The Town Planner took his concerns to the Town Manager, had the Town Planner make a presentation to the Board of Selectmen regarding STR and STR complaints on Dec. 15, 2017. The Planner drafted a bill to address the noise and partying issues that were the most common complaints being received. The Town asked Rep. (Ed) Butler to sponsor it. We called it the "Disorderly Household Bill” and the goal was to be able to fine the owners of poorly managed properties that were generating multiple complaints. The Disorderly Household bill came out of committee 'Inexpedient to Legislate.''
"Rep. Butler submitted the bill for the next session. By that time STR’s were becoming a statewide problem. This time, it came out of committee 'ought to pass.' And it looked like it was going to pass until the Real Estate Lobby broadcast a statewide plea to its members to have them call their representatives and lobby them to kill the bill. Sadly, it lost by only eight votes. Without that last minute effort by the Realtors, it would likely have passed.
"So, having tried twice to get authority from the state legislature to address the party houses and problem properties, we decided to try to develop our own regulations from existing statutes. A committee was formed primarily to determine if STR’s were a residential use and if they were a permitted use in our residential zones. After reviewing case law in New Hampshire and a presentation about STR's by the attorney's at the New Hampshire Municipal Association, an opinion from our own town attorney and another opinion from an attorney from the New Hampshire Municipal Association as well as an opposing opinion from an attorney representing Realtors, the Committee made a determination that STR’s were a non-residential use and that they were not currently permitted in the Residential Zones of Conway. The Board of Selectmen affirmed the committee’s findings and voted to stay enforcement of STR zoning violations until such time as rules could be adopted to allow for their licensing and regulations in the residential zone. This was in recognition of the fact that it was estimated that there were over 700 STR's in Conway at the time.
"A second committee was formed by the Selectmen tasked with the development of the regulations. Due to the COVID shutdown, the committee didn’t meet until summer 2020. The committee met biweekly and, in the fall of 2020, presented a licensing and regulatory scheme to the board. The Board of Selectmen approved the regulations and, where required, voted to place them on the warrant for 2021.
"The articles were presented to the townspeople at their deliberative meeting in March of 2021 and were voted to be placed on the warrant without comment. The warrant articles went to a vote of the townspeople on April 13, 2021, and all but two failed. I have spent countless hours working on this issue since becoming Town Manager in 2017. I personally felt the best solution lay in being able to regulate them. However, the people have spoken, and Selectmen and I feel bound to honor their vote."
Regards,
Tom Holmes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.