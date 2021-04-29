CONCORD — At his Thursday COVID-19 update, Gov. Chris Sununu weighed in on the short-term rental situation in Conway in response to a question from the Sun.
The Sun told him the town of Conway is moving to prohibit short-term rentals in residential zones, to which Sununu responded: "I think limiting short-term rentals is problematic; we are a tourism state; we are a destination state.
"I think especially during high tourism season, and it's going to be a great season no matter what, you want as much availability as possible to allow for as a strong economic opportunity as possible," Sununu said.
"That being said it's a local decision."
He added that he wants citizens to know they have "a voice."
"We just want to encourage as many rental opportunities as possible because it is such a prime driver of our economy, especially as we enter the summer season," said Sununu.
