CONWAY — Selectmen are marching ahead with prohibiting short-term rentals in residential areas, and notices will be going out soon, Town Manager Tom Holmes said Wednesday.
On Tuesday afternoon, selectmen heard a group of property owners and managers who hoped the board could find a way around the April 13 town vote in which a majority of residents refused to alter town zoning to allow short-term renting in residential zones.
After hearing from the group, selectmen held a regular meeting, then went into non-public session with town attorney Peter Malia.
On Wednesday, Holmes, who has become the town's spokesman on the topic, released a 740-word statement (see sidebar).
Selectmen last year contracted with a company called Host Compliance to inventory short-term rental properties in town, so they will have a way to contact the owners.
"They (selectmen) have ordered me to mail it out to all known STR owners as soon as possible," said Holmes, who also said the town has been trying to resolve the issue since 2017.
"It was a sincere attempt to find compromise and avoid where we find ourselves today," said Holmes.
According to town minutes and Sun archives, it's clear that officials were discussing short-term rentals in 2015 and 2016 as well, before Holmes became town manager. In early 2016, selectmen decided to wait and see what state laws might be passed and whether the short-term rentals would prove to be a larger problem.
In his statement, Holmes gave a chronology of legislative attempts to cure the problem and essentially blamed the real-estate lobby for killing a short-term rental bill in the House.
"Sadly, it lost by only eight votes," said Holmes. "Without that last minute effort by the Realtors, it would likely have passed."
Reached for comment, White Mountain Board of Realtors President Paul Mayer said the disorderly household bill that Holmes referenced would have caused "any landlord" to face $1,000 fines every time their tenants had a violation.
"What landlord would take that risk?" said Mayer, who said the Realtors preferred a bill sponsored by state Sen. Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro).
However, in January of 2020, selectmen and Holmes balked at Bradley's bill, saying it gave them only limited powers to regulate short-term rentals. That bill ended up being tabled.
Mayer said the definition of a tourist home in the town's own ordinance has no kitchen, but short-term rentals do have kitchens and the state says they are a residential use.
But Holmes, in his email to the Sun, said a committee formed to determine if short-term rentals were a residential use concluded they were not, after getting legal opinions.
"I have spent countless hours working on this issue since becoming Town Manager in 2017. I personally felt the best solution lay in being able to regulate them. However, the people have spoken and the Selectmen and I feel bound to honor their vote."
However, Mayer had a different take. He said any notice must state the exact regulation being violated. Mayer also questions towns' ability to ban short-term rentals under state law.
"On Tom's final point, a 'no' vote on an article is not a mandate in New Hampshire municipal law," said Mayer. "Laws have to pass in the affirmative to be enforceable. A negative vote is not to be taken as a mandate by the town, since the town doesn't know why people voted 'no.' There would have to be a vote to ban STRs."
The New Hampshire Municipal Association in 2019 said towns have the ability to prohibit short-term rentals, which it doesn't consider a residential use. It also says that towns may have "permissive" zoning ordinances that state what is allowed and bars anything not specifically allowed.
Town officials say Conway's zoning is "permissive" and therefore would need to be changed before short-term rentals are allowed in residential areas.
Analee Berretto, who drove up from Bristol, R.I., to attend Tuesday's meeting, said her reaction to Holmes' statement was "I’m disappointed. I do believe we can find a common ground that protects the valley and its residents and economy while also protecting our property rights."
