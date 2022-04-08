When I was a kid, in the long ago summer of 1965, a song burst onto the radio called “Eve of Destruction.” Those were the days when we all had cheap and simple AM transistor radios that were constantly on.
This song, sung by Barry McGuire, became part of the soundtrack of that distant Cold War summer and would go on to reach No. 1 that September. The words were chilling even as the song was catchy, and it hit every topic head on — Vietnam, the draft, our lame government, civil rights, voting rights, the Middle East, the Cold War and even the space program.
Here was an all-in-one ode to the sensitive touch points of those tremulous times. It was no surprise that in certain markets the song was restricted or banned, because its challenge went against what was the conservative, sweep-unpleasant-things-under-the-carpet-ethos of those times. It was, and still is, a great and sadly, timeless song, and it lingers as one of the ways through which we kids grew to understand the world which we were to inherit.
With the specter of the Cold War emerging once again in distant and unfamiliar countries far to the east of us, it then becomes a surreal experience to go about our daily life much as normal even as millions of ordinary people are in harm’s way.
Ukraine is much closer than Korea or Vietnam, and more so, the people there both look and act just like us. They are old and young, have families, pets and cars, and now are relegated to life in improvised bomb shelters underground. No longer is a war taking place in a region and over ideals that we don’t quite understand. This war is right next door.
Watching the late winter snow fall over Kyiv it is easy enough to imagine that it could be one of our own cities, and its inhabitants, our neighbors. War is no longer a distant idea touched on during the evening news. We watch, in real time, what Russia’s invasion is doing to this peaceful and ostensibly democratic country and European ally. It is just what McGuire’s ballad musically presaged for us more than 50 years ago. And with it re-emerges the idea that we live in a world where we are no longer safe.
It’s no wonder that so many of my late boomer generation have never saved money. Thanks to the underlying message of this song, why bother? For a 7-year-old, here was deeply imprinted the idea that putting money aside for an uncertain future was simply dumb. If the world was going to end tomorrow, why would anyone want to have unspent money left in the bank?
This, today, hard on the heels of the still persistent pandemic, explains, perhaps, why for the past two years so many postponed recreational, “someday” purchases, have at last taken place. From second homes to boats, RVs and all-terrain vehicles, you can’t even find one to buy, anywhere, at any price.
Here we all are, hurrying up just in time to have fun. It all feels like we’re at last living for now, rather than for the vague promise of the future. Carpe diem is at once the predominant way of thinking.
It is unlikely that the nuclear button will get pushed this time around, just as we narrowly avoided it back in 1961 when Russia withdrew its missiles from the waters around Cuba. And the pandemic will fade, too, until it’s just another of our still-deadly seasonal flus. But if we have learned anything from the past two years, and also from the past three weeks, the threat to our world has always been there.
Being alive on the eve of anything can be either frightening, or glorious. Let’s hope our leaders choose the latter.
Tim Scott lives in Jackson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.