CONWAY — A male driver was killed Thursday night after crashing a compact SUV into a tree near the Maine-New Hampshire line at 3121 East Conway Road, said Conway police, who declined to identify him pending notification of kin.
At approximately 7:20 p.m., Conway officers and members of the East Conway and North Conway Rescue, as well as Brewster Ambulance responded to what a witness reported as a motor vehicle crash into a tree about a mile north of River Street and just south of Jessie’s Store at 12 Green Hill Road.
Though rain later fell, Conway police said roads were clear.
A 2020 black Nissan Rogue had been traveling on East Conway Road toward Chatham when it struck a tree off the right-hand side of the road.
“Police and rescue personnel arrived on scene and found the male operator and single (sole) occupant of the vehicle to be entrapped in the vehicle,” said Conway Police Lt. Suzanne Kelley-Scott in a press release.
“It was found the operator’s injuries sustained as a result of the collision proved to be fatal,” she said.
Kelley-Scott said the department’s accident reconstruction team began to document the scene and the cause is under investigation.
The Conway police log for June 3 and 4 says Gilford Police Department was to be notified.
A dispatcher with Gilford Police confirmed the request was made and said no other information is available.
The police log also reported that at 7:21 p.m. “a second caller” reported entrapment of the occupant of the vehicle and also that the “vehicle accelerated prior to hitting the tree.”
At 7:27 p.m., it was reported “subject not breathing/massive damage to the front of the vehicle.” At 7:59 p.m. the medical examiner was reported en route.
At 8:57 p.m., the Furber & White Funeral Home of North Conway was contacted.
The crash scene was cleared by 9:07 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.