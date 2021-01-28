CONWAY — Selectmen on Tuesday lamented the imminent closing of the TD Bank branch just south of the Saco River Bridge in Conway Village but said there is nothing they could do about it.
During his town manager’s report during the selectmen’s meeting on Tuesday, Tom Holmes told the board that a constituent called and asked if selectmen could write a letter to TD Bank asking the company not to close the branch at 51 White Mountain Highway given that the town is currently trying to revitalize Conway Village.
The branch, which has been there for 33 years, is slated to close in April.
Selectman Carl Thibodeau was the first to respond. “In my opinion, we could send those folks a letter,” he said. “But it’s a major corporation. I am certain that they have done major corporate research and chances of us changing their minds probably is going to be slim to none.”
Selectman Steve Porter agreed the bank closure is a foregone conclusion.
Selectman John Colbath said he didn’t want to see it close but added that people can do all their banking “right here,” and he held up his phone.
“You do not need the branch office, and that’s the way it’s going to go,” said Colbath.
TD Bank has an app where you can deposit a check simply by taking a picture of the front and back.
Thibodeau, a businessman who owns Conway Market Place across the street from the bank, cracked up when Colbath suggested Thibodeau purchase the building.
“Surely you jest,” said Thibodeau.
Colbath replied that he’d like Thibodeau to turn the site into a Panera Bread.
Selectmen’s chair David Weathers added humorously that Thibodeau could have his own toll plaza, too, since if he bought the site he’d own land on both sides of the highway.
“When war breaks out, I could close the bridge,” quipped Thibodeau.
TD Bank Corporate Communications Associate Paige Wilkins emailed the Sun with some details of the closure Thursday.
“After a thorough review, we have decided to close our location at 51 White Mountain Highway, Conway, effective April 23,” the email read.
“While this is a change, we look forward to continuing to serve our Conway customers at our TD Bank Store at 1249 Eastman Road, North Conway, as well as through our convenient online and mobile banking services; live customer service support available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year; and our vast network of ATMs.
There is also a TD Bank branch in North Conway Village at 2561 Main St. A branch closed in Glen several years ago. There is a TD Bank ATM located at the Glen Shop ‘n’ Save.
TD Bank’s email continued: “In reaching a decision to close a specific TD Bank store, we consider many business factors, including the number of customers visiting our stores, transaction volumes, the location’s proximity to other TD Bank stores and the number of customers who use multiple store locations.
“We have already begun notifying impacted customers. Our goal is to make this transition as smooth as possible for them.”
While it said some TD employees will be affected by the store closing, “the bank is continuing efforts to redeploy impacted employees. TD is committed to treating our impacted colleagues fairly and with respect and supporting them with resources to assist with the transition.”
