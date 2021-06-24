TAMWORTH — The expedient actions of Tamworth Police Chief Dana Littlefield are being credited by a witness with helping avert tragedy involving a bear Tuesday morning on Route 25 near the Ossipee/Tamworth town line.
“I just wanted to bring attention to the officer, because that bear was the biggest bear I have ever seen,” said Mark Mills of Total Floor Care of Albany, who called the newspaper to share his story about the incident.
“Had the officer not alerted traffic to the bear about to cross the road, I am sure there would have been a fatal accident,” Mills said.
According to Mills, he was driving west on Route 25 Tuesday morning to a job site in Meredith when the bear sighting took place at about 11:46 a.m., with the large bruin on the northern, BearCamp Garden nursery side of Route 25 in Center Ossipee.
The large bear, he said, appeared to be agitated behind the guard rail because of the traffic.
Mills said he looked in his rearview mirror and saw a Chevy Tahoe police vehicle “do a 180 and turn his lights on and stop in the middle of the road” to alert approaching motorists.
“Had he not done that, I am sure it would have been a very bad ending). It was very professional on his part to do what he did to slow the traffic down,” said Mills, adding, "Police don't often get credit, and in this case I wanted to let everyone know what he did."
Contacted Wednesday, Chief Littlefield confirmed Mills’ version of the incident. He also said he had taken a video with his cellphone of the bear and shared it with the newspaper.
“The bear was quite aware I was passing, and he had ducked behind the guard rail just west of BearCamp Garden," Littlefield said.
"Once I turned around and stopped, the bear felt it was OK to cross and he made it over to the Mount Whittier (southern) side of Route 25. It was all over in a matter of seconds,” said Littlefield, 43, now in his third year as chief.
He said his department also took reports of a deer collision Sunday morning on Route 16 and another on Tuesday morning, on Route 113-A, both involving minor damage to the vehicles involved.
