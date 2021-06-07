CONWAY — Monday was a scorcher, reaching a high of about 95 degrees, and led the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine, to issue a Heat Advisory for much of New Hampshire from noon until 8 p.m.
Meanwhile, the forecast for today is slightly less hot, with temperatures reaching only the high 80s.
WMUR said Monday that Concord had a half day due to the heat and was scheduled to have another half-day again today. Manchester schools shut down entirely.
SAU 9 Superintendent Kevin Richard said Mount Washington Valley schools remained open Monday.
Conway Police Department Friday made a posting on its Facebook page reminding people not to leave their dogs in hot cars.
“If you cannot take your dog inside with you, wherever it is you need to go, please leave your dog at home,” said police department’s posting.
Conway Parks and Rec Director John Eastman said the heat affected some softball practices and a game.
The hot weather also brought many visitors to the town’s recreational sites on the first sunny weekend since Memorial Day.
The newly instituted parking program, started after the pandemic last year brought throngs of visitors to the valley, went well, Eastman said.
There are free parking stickers for residents, who can pick up the bright orange stickers from general assistance officer BJ Parker, at Town Hall in Conway Village on Tuesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Eastman said about 2,200 stickers have been distributed so far.
The paid parking program will be in effect this weekend at First Bridge, Davis Park and the Smith-Eastman Landing on Meeting House Road behind the Conway Police Station. All three sites are popular put-ins for tubing and canoeing.
Although parking is free for residents and second home owners with a sticker, it is $20 for everyone else. All three locations are monitored by attendants. The town is trying out one self-serve kiosk at Meeting House Road, which leads to the Smith-Eastman landing. Meanwhile, the lot at the Conway Lake beach and boat launch off of Mill Street in Center Conway will be restricted to stickered vehicles only. No visitor parking will be allowed.
“I think the weekend went pretty good,” said Eastman, adding he worked about five hours Saturday and saw all four sites. “It wasn’t slammed. ... Conway Lake was pretty active.”
He said Davis Park was about half-full and at First Bridge, most people parked off the road where they didn’t have to pay.
Eastman estimated the town brought in several hundred dollars but said better figures could probably be available today. The selectmen meet at 4 p.m. today.
The penalty for parking without a sticker is $100.
Eastman said some cars were ticketed for parking at Conway Lake without stickers. However, two were ticketed in error and those situations have been rectified. “They (the stickers) were on tinted windows,” said Eastman. “And somehow we just missed it.”
Some people at Conway Lake moved their car in time to avoid getting a ticket, said Eastman who encourages eligible people to get stickers and visitors to get passes.
“We don’t want to give out tickets and fines,” said Eastman
Eastman said the attendants said that people have been polite, and residents have been appreciative of their efforts.
“The citizens who live here have thanked them and said that they think that they’ll come out to the various parks because they can get to the river because there’ll be a little more parking. Whether that’s true or not Daymond, I don’t know. Too early to tell,” Eastman said Monday.
Also for the first time in 10 years there are porta-potties at Smith-Eastman Landing. Eastman had the most detailed stats for Smith-Eastman landing because attendant Elizabeth McKinnon kept a log.
On Saturday, there were 61 vehicles that came to Smith-Eastman. Of those, 20 had stickers, six purchased tickets, 21 turned around, six were visits from a livery (liveries have their own arrangement), one person had purchased a pass from another location, two were farm vehicles, and five were pickups and drop-offs.
On Sunday, according to McKinnon, there were 76 total vehicles at Smith-Eastman. Of those, 31 had stickers, three purchased tickets, 23 turned around, a livery made two visits, three were farm vehicles, and there were four pickups/drop-offs.
