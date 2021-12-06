Santa Claus no longer comes to my house. This has been the case for a few years now, and it is the direct result of raising independent children who have done as planned: left the nest to start their own. Consequently, I am now charged with the onerous task of purchasing thoughtful gifts for adult children. Thanks a lot, Santa.
Quite a few years ago, I narrowed the list from “a bagful full of toys for good girls and boys” to four items: a want, a need, a wear, and a read (WNWR). The first few on that list are not terribly challenging, as adult children have plenty of wants and needs. The last one is where I have had trouble, that is, until I started working at a library where myriad surprises awaited me.
If that WNWR option for gift-giving intrigues you, you have a few weeks to give it a try. If the “read” is the one you stumble on, come into the Conway Public Library, as we have plenty of “arm chair” professionals to help you with your choices. Take that literally, as most of us on staff leave the library and head home to read. We have our opinions of what is good, bad and ugly in any genre that piques your interest. Whether your gift list includes young children, teens or adults, we can offer some ideas that just might work. Let’s put our heads to the grindstone.
With rising heating costs, this might be a year you need to cut back on the expense of gift-giving, or for the environmentally conscientious recycler, you may prefer to recycle items that can be appreciated as gifts by someone new. Come see our many shelves of gently loved books, DVDs, CDs and puzzles. For one dollar or less each, you can find items that appear nearly brand-new, with a selection to suit the most discriminating tastes on your list. Volunteers Eileen Brochu, Linda Denis and David Keating are fastidious in their attention to detail concerning the items that grace our sale shelves.
Whether it’s the latest sci-fi, detective or romance novel, or a book on local New Hampshire subject matter, another option is to discover a book from the stacks. Once you find a book you think a loved one would enjoy, you can head to your local independent bookseller, Laura Cummings at White Birch Books, to purchase a copy.
Some of you know, we are never short of suggestions to keep you reading. Unless you peruse the stacks regularly, you may have missed some great reads, movies, music or puzzles.
For example, have you read British author Charlie Mackesy’s “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse”? Featured on the CBS Morning Show, this is a beautifully presented book of mostly black and white drawings and inspirational conversations between a little boy, a greedy mole, a mistrustful fox and a discerning horse. With life lessons we can learn or revisit during these unsettling times, this would be my top pick for anyone on your list. It will calm anyone’s soul, including that crusty-curmudgeon or Jacob Marley-type.
An oldie but a goodie is Don Miguel Ruiz’s “The Four Agreements.” Described by Deepak Chopra as a “roadmap to enlightenment and freedom,” Ruiz offers this as one of the agreements: “Don’t make assumptions.” This is a tough one for me, and I am thinking about revisiting this short treatise in preparation for those New Year’s resolutions that seem to come around again all too quickly.
For the student in your life who thinks they do not like poetry, we have a copy on hand of John Lithgow’s “The Poets’ Corner: The one-and-only poetry book for the whole family.” What does that man not do well? Here, he has captured his favorite poets and the poems which have delighted and haunted many of us, and adds a personal commentary after each and a CD to boot.
If you have some children to buy for, try the book or audio of Kimberly Brubaker Bradley’s “The War That Saved My Life” and its sequel, “The War I Finally Won.” These selections will please anyone from age 8 to 80 and was a hit with the library’s adult book discussion group last year. The focus of the story is how WWII saves the life of 10-year old Ada and her brother. The audio version adds a particular flavor, as the reader has a delightful British accent.
If the child in mind is younger, come visit our Children’s Room and see the new collection of independent reads that actually read the book to your child or check out a Believe in Books backpack for a set of 10 books at a time.
Come browse our New Hampshire section in the Periodical Room, where we have many Ty Gagne books, as well as other New Hampshire authors, including Littleton’s Anders Morley and his award-winning, “This Land of Snow” or local favorite and Warren Miller ski film star Dan Egan’s “30 Years in a White Haze.” Another great book to check out from our stacks is Ken MacGray’s “52 With a View.” I have recently completed 18 of the 52 hiking trails introduced to us in this book, and would suggest this as a great gift for the outdoor enthusiast on your list.
Circling back to Santa, you know he is about to make his list and he is going to be checking it twice. Do you have a library card? Bring it in to see us over the next few weeks, and we will help you get the right “read.” If it has been misplaced, we’ll get you a new one at no charge until the end of this year.
Anyone in the Conways and Albany is entitled to one for free. For less than the price of Netflix, our valley neighbors can, too. That little card may just hold the key to new and exciting adventures for you, your family, and that amazing list of people who cherish you.
Feel free to contact Conway Public Library Project Coordinator Kathryn Lally Keene with any questions or program ideas at kkeene@conwaypublic library.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.