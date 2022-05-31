As America moved beyond the 1950s, automakers worked on introducing an economy car that would offer a low price and efficient operation. American Motors Corporation was first out of the gate with their Rambler, an evolution of the Rambler American, initially available only in a two-door model, a four-door sedan soon followed in 1959 and became a best seller. With Volkswagen’s pesky Beetle gaining ground and suburban driveways dotted with Ramblers, the big three needed to catch up.
Ford introduced their Falcon in 1960, followed by the Comet which rose from the ashes of the failed Edsel line to become a Mercury product. Plymouth went a little bigger and more stylish with their Valiant but it was Chevrolet who started with a clean sheet when they designed the Corvair.
The Chevy Corvair, similar to the Beetle, offered an air cooled six-cylinder rear engine, mated to an automatic or manual transmission, low styling and reasonable interior room for its size.
Unconventional by nearly any U.S. auto manufacturer’s standards at the time, the first generation Corvair was made between 1960 and 1964, and it was this early model that caught the attention of Ralph Nader who used the Corvair to make a name for himself as a consumer advocate.
Nader’s book “Unsafe at Any Speed” came out in November, 1965 and focused on a design deficiency that the Corvair incorporated, and under certain circumstances caused dangerous handling characteristics. Although common lore is that Nader’s book killed the Corvair — in reality, by the time his book was published, Chevy had redesigned the car’s faults and the next generation Corvair was already in showrooms.
Ironically, Nader’s book actually may have had the opposite effect on the Corvair by prolonging its life. Many believe that GM wanted to discontinue the Corvair in 1966 to focus on the Camaro which was intended to give Ford’s hot selling Mustang some competition.
Instead, Camaro development went forward and the Corvair continued in production until 1969, to give the appearance that “Unsafe at Any Speed” wasn’t the cause of Corvair’s demise.
Planning so far into the future for the cancellation of the Corvair was an uncommon end to a model run but it gave management time to plan. The date was set at May 14, 1969, as the last day of Corvair production and a limit of 6,000 cars would be made. Some speculated 6,000 cars would be roughly enough to for each Chevy dealership in the U.S. at the time to get one, but more likely the number was chosen to use up existing parts inventory.
A limited production run was necessary because selling such a specialty car would have been difficult after manufacturer’s support ended and dealers expressed their objections getting stuck with extraneous inventory, some even refusing to sell them in their final year. GM had already moved on from the Corvair, viewing it as a liability, and put no effort into the final years, instead allowing them to fade away. Corvairs were expensive to manufacture, the aircooled, six-cylinder being the most costly engine GM was producing at the time, and they lost money on each car sold. Sales steadily declined and lawsuits as a result of early issues were still pending.
Still, the compact Corvair had its fan base and orders rolled in for the last 6,000 cars, especially the last of the last 6,000 cars. Enthusiasts recognized the significance of these vehicles and tried to lay claim to the final Corvair made. Bill Harrah, a Las Vegas casino tycoon and famous auto collector — you might call him the Jay Leno of his time — put an order in for the last car.
But shortly after and unaware of Harrah’s order, former GM executive vice president Harold Boyer used his corporate connections to claim Corvair No. 6,000. To solve the issue and avoid bad press and the ire of the worlds premier auto collector, James Roche, GM chairman, along with the rest of the executive committee decided, rather than sell the car, GM would keep it and donate it to the Sloan Museum in Flint, Mich. As consolation, Boyer received Corvair No. 5999 and Harrah got two earlier Corvairs, No. 5968 and No. 5606.
At 1:30 p.m. on May 14, 1969, with the press and GM execs in attendance, the last Corvair made, No. 6000, rolled off the assembly line. An Olympic Gold coupe with 95 horsepower engine and Powerglide automatic transmission, it was optioned with an AM push button radio, full tinted glass, whitewall tires, door edge guards, full set of four individual factory floor mats, custom deluxe seat belts, and operating convenience group consisting of electric clock, remote control rear view mirror and rear window defogger and had an MSRP (manufacturer suggested retail price) of $2,868.30
After some photos, Corvair number 6000 was to be taken by covered truck from the Willow Run assembly plant to the GM garage in downtown Detroit but apparently, it never made it. In fact, it was never publicly seen again and its whereabouts is still unknown. Some insiders say it went to a scrapper, others say it was used by engineering as a test mule as part of ongoing litigation. One Corvair sat in a GM basement until 1975, and was said to be the last but it wasn’t number 6000.
So where is the last Corvair? Maybe it’s out there in some barn waiting to be discovered. The last four digits of the VIN are 6000. Let me know if you find it.
Eric and Michelle Meltzer own and operate Fryeburg Motors, a licensed, full-service automotive sales and service facility at 26 Portland St. in Fryeburg, Maine. More than a business, cars are a passion, and they appreciate anything that drives, rides, floats or flies. For more, email fryeburgmotors@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.