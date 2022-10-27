From left: Oscar Conion-Morrey, Natalie Hope, Che Francis and Ben Irish star in a production of "Toxic Avenger: The Musical" that was recorded in 2018 and performed by Arts Theatre in London. (COURTESY OF BROADWAYHD)
If you’re looking for something different to watch this Halloween, a singing and dancing Toxic Avenger, New Jersey’s first superhero, is an out-of-left-field option sure to please fans of fan campy cheese, B-movies and musicals.
“The Toxic Avenger: The Musical” is based on the 1984 Troma film of the same name. Nerdy Melvin is thrown into toxic waste by bullies and is transformed into a giant green monster with super strength. Think the Hulk but slightly melted. Toxie gets a blind girlfriend and battles the evil mayor of Tromaville.
The film features gratuitous violence, nudity and gore but all presented with a sick sense of humor. It is crass, shocking, offensive, low-brow, stupid, gross and kind of endearing. It is most definitely not for everyone, but it is schlock cinema at its finest.
Prior to the release of “Toxic Avenger,” Troma was mostly making teen sex comedies, but when “Toxic Avenger” became an unexpected hit, the production company found their niche. More gross-out, horror and action comedies followed, including “Class of Nuke ‘Em High,” “Surf Nazis Must Die,” “Troma’s War” and “Sgt. Kabukiman N.Y.P.D.”
Toxie inevitably had more adventures in three sequels and a kid-friendly spin-off animated series, “The Toxic Crusaders,” which teamed Toxie with other mutant heroes. It was a shameless attempt to capitalize on the popularity of “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,” complete with a line of toys.
The musical, which first graced the stage in 2008, is far-more toned down than the film and is closer in spirit to the animated version. BroadwayHD released a filmed version of London’s West End production of the musical in 2018 that can be accessed on their streaming service. This is the version I watched.
The book and lyrics by Joe DiPietro break the fourth wall and satirizes musical theater. DiPietro, who has written shows like “All Shook Up” and “Memphis,” has made “Toxic Avenger” more of a love story.
David Bryan, keyboardist for Bon Jovi, wrote the music and co-wrote the lyrics. He leans heavily on ’80s-sounding power ballads, which given the origins of the source material, is a good fit.
Melvin’s transformation into Toxie is changed but he still has a blind girlfriend named Sarah and battles an evil mayor. The musical has the actress playing the mayor doubling as Melvin’s mother. This leads to a duet with herself on the song “B*tch/Slut/Liar/Whore.” It is a tour de force moment that Natalie Hope sells for all its worth in the West End production.
The rest of the cast in the West End production, which was performed at the Arts Theatre in London and directed by Benji Sperring, is equally great. Emma Salvo as Sarah is a comedy powerhouse who makes all the blind jokes palatable with her sweet delivery. Ben Irish is fun as Toxie, but oddly enough has the least to do.
For large parts of the musical, Toxie just disappears and the focus falls on the antics of the mayor. This isn’t necessarily a bad thing as the mayor is given great material, including the song “Evil is Hot.”
The other two actors (Oscar Conlon-Morrey and Che Francis) play all the remaining parts, including the mayor’s moronic henchman, Tromaville’s bumbling cops and a pair of stylists at a salon. Francis and Conlon-Morrey give big, cartoonish performances and are consistently hilarious.
Naturally, there are a couple of scenes of arm-ripping and decapitating fun as Toxie sets out to clean up Tromaville, which is where New York dumps all its toxic waste thanks to the evil dealing of the mayor. But, given the source material, the blood and carnage is surprisingly low.
So, if you want an alternative to “Rocky Horror Picture Show,” “Toxic Avenger” is very much in the same campy wheelhouse. It is silly, stupid and unexpectedly sweet. Sort of like Halloween it itself.
There’s a seven-day free trial available to BroadwayHD, so watch this and other Halloween appropriate musicals like “Sweeney Todd” or “Jekyll and Hyde.” They also made “Night of the Living Dead: Live,” which is a tongue-in-cheek stage adaptation of George Romero’s classic zombie film.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.