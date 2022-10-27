Toxic Avenger-The Musical

From left: Oscar Conion-Morrey, Natalie Hope, Che Francis and Ben Irish star in a production of "Toxic Avenger: The Musical" that was recorded in 2018 and performed by Arts Theatre in London. (COURTESY OF BROADWAYHD)

If you’re looking for something different to watch this Halloween, a singing and dancing Toxic Avenger, New Jersey’s first superhero, is an out-of-left-field option sure to please fans of fan campy cheese, B-movies and musicals.

“The Toxic Avenger: The Musical” is based on the 1984 Troma film of the same name. Nerdy Melvin is thrown into toxic waste by bullies and is transformed into a giant green monster with super strength. Think the Hulk but slightly melted. Toxie gets a blind girlfriend and battles the evil mayor of Tromaville.

Oscar Conion-Morrey, Emma Salvo and Che Francis in a production of "Toxic Avenger: The Musical" that was recorded in 2018 and performed by Arts Theatre in London. (COURTESY OF BROADWAYHD)

