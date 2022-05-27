This past weekend, I took a trip back to 1991 with a double feature of comedies about soap operas: “Delirious,” starring John Candy, and “Soapdish,” starring Sally Field, Kevin Kline and Elisabeth Shue.
I had previously seen “Soapdish,” which also features Robert Downey Jr., Whoopi Goldberg, Cathy Moriarty, Teri Hatcher, Carrie Fisher and Kathy Najimy, but “Delirious” was a first-time viewing.
The double bill was inspired by a video on “Delirious” on the YouTube channel Hats Off Entertainment. The channel, presented by Joe Ramoni, is dedicated to exploring film and television comedy, both classic and underrated.
Candy is a favorite subject of Ramoni, and his tribute to Candy, as well as his videos on the lost versions of “Planes, Trains and Automobiles” and “Uncle Buck” are worth watching.
I was aware of “Delirious” but was dissuaded from watching it due to negative reviews. “Delirious” may have suffered at the box office and with critics because it was released a few months after the similarly themed “Soapdish.”
Candy, who passed away from a heart attack in 1994, starred in several beloved classics but also appeared in many films that were dismissed by critics. Candy took these failures to heart, which often led to binge eating and drinking.
“Delirious” centers on soap opera writer Jack Gable (Candy) who, after getting hit in the head, finds himself stuck in the world of his show. Jack soon discovers that anything he writes in the soap opera world becomes real. He uses this power to become business mogul Jack Gates and to woo the woman (Emma Samms) he had a crush on in reality. Naturally, there’s another woman (Muriel Hemingway) Jack will come to realize is the right one for him.
It is nice to see Candy as the lead in a romantic comedy. Despite his size, the film doesn’t portray him as a bumbling fool or slob. Even his best roles, like “Planes, Trains and Automobiles” and “Uncle Buck,” tended toward painting him in that light. In “Delirious,” he’s allowed to be charming, funny and dashing. There’s still slapstick humor but it isn’t focused around Candy’s appearance.
Candy is great in the film, and the sharp screenplay, by Lawrence J. Cohen and Fred Freeman, has fun with soap opera tropes. One of the best gags involves the visualization of one of Jack’s typos. There are also funny roles for Raymond Burr, Charles Rocket and Dylan Baker.
“Soapdish” doesn’t have a fantasy element like in “Delirious” but it's just as satiric with the behind-the-scenes drama during the production of a soap opera quickly becoming juicier than the show the cast and crew is trying to produce.
Field stars as soap star Celeste Talbert. Moriarty’s Montana Moorehead is seducing the show’s producer (Downey) in a scheme to get Celeste off the show.
One of the schemes involves bringing back a cast member (Kline) who Celeste had fired 20 years earlier. This is problematic for the show's head writer (Goldberg) as the character was decapitated.
A great recurring bit has Kline’s Jeffrey Anderson playing Willy Loman in a dinner-theater production of “Death of a Salesman” in a steakhouse in Florida.
Also in the mix is Celeste’s niece Lori (Shue) who winds up on the show. Of course, there’s a long-hidden secret that links Celeste, Lori and Jeffrey.
This is all funny material that is elevated by the caliber of the cast, but there’s an unfortunate joke in the final moments of the film that has aged badly.
In a last ditch attempt to steal the spotlight, Montana claims Jeffrey got her pregnant. This is proven to be impossible when it is revealed during a live broadcast that Montana used to be Milton.
This is followed up with a shot of Downey briefly gagging. The film’s final punchline shows the marquee for the steakhouse Jeffrey was doing dinner theater at, but now it is Milton Moorehead as Willy Loman.
Narratively speaking, it is a funny joke because the villain gets their comeuppance, but it also a cruel gag at the expensive of transgender people.
There was little understanding of transgender in the early 1990s. Men posing as women were often vilified. Three years after “Soapdish,” “Ace Ventura: Pet Detective” had a similar ending.
The “Soapdish” reveal is particularly frustrating because, had it been not presented as a cheap joke, it actually makes the character more interesting.
Montana sexually teases and manipulates Downey’s David Barnes, but always pushes him off because, in hindsight, she’s scared of being discovered. Her desire to be the star of the show would be a vindication of her identity as a woman. This drives her to do terrible things, but one more scene that humanizes her could’ve fixed the ending.
Even the marquee joke could still work without using Montana’s dead name. Something like Montana Moorehead in “A Streetcar Named Desire” would be just as effective.
There’s also a moment where David encounters Montana after the reveal and meekly says “Milton?” There’s no malice in his voice and, for a brief moment, I thought maybe he’ll be accepting of her, but then I remembered when the movie came out.
It isn’t always fair to hold films of the past to today’s standards. The Montana/Milton joke amounts to a few minutes of screen time, and while it doesn’t necessarily ruin the film, it does leave a nasty taste.
With that in mind, “Soapdish” gets a qualified recommendation, but “Delirious” deserves to find its way out of obscurity and be given all the love it didn’t receive upon its release.
“Delirious” is available to stream for free with ads on Tubi and Pluto TV. “Soapdish” is included with subscriptions to Amazon Prime, Paramount+, Sling TV, Philo and Roku Premium. Both can be rented or purchased from Apple, Amazon, Google Play, YouTube and Vudu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.