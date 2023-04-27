Invaders from Mars-Blu-ray

Ignite Films recent Blu-ray release of "Invaders from Mars" includes a 4K restoration, new featurettes, including an interview with star Jimmy Hunt as well as interviews with filmmakers like Joe Dante and John Landis. (COURTESY OF IGNITE FILMS)

This month marks the 70th anniversary of the release of “Invaders from Mars,” the first color alien invasion film. It's a fascinating time capsule of 1950s cold war fear and paranoia.

I watched “Invaders from Mars” for the first time this week thanks to the new Ignite Films Blu-ray release, which features a stunning full restoration of the film.

Invaders from Mars-Helena Jimmy Hunt

Jimmy Hunt watchs as a flying saucer lands in "Invaders from Mars. (COURTESY OF IGNITE FILMS)
Invaders from Mars-poster

A newly restored version of "Invaders from Mars" was recently released on Blu-ray to coincide with the film's 70th anniversary. (COURTESY OF IGNITE FILMS)
Invaders from Mars-Helena Carter

Helena Carter in "Invaders from Mars." (COURTESY OF IGNITE FILMS)

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.