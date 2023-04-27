This month marks the 70th anniversary of the release of “Invaders from Mars,” the first color alien invasion film. It's a fascinating time capsule of 1950s cold war fear and paranoia.
I watched “Invaders from Mars” for the first time this week thanks to the new Ignite Films Blu-ray release, which features a stunning full restoration of the film.
Through modern eyes, it can be hard to not see it as dated and cheesy, but, as a product of its time, it is a definite cut-above the average 1950s B-movie sci-fi/horror.
Most of this can be credited to director William Cameron Menzies. While the name may not be highly recognizable, he was an important figure in the early days of Hollywood as a production designer and a pioneer in storyboarding.
Menzies, most notably, was the production designer and second unit director on “Gone with the Wind” for which he won a special Oscar.
“Invaders from Mars” had a fraction of the “Gone with the Wind” budget — about $290,000 vs. $3.85 million — but, through the design and use of color, Menzies was able to bring some of the same scale to his quirky little sci-fi film. A fence along an idyllic field is where much of the action takes place, and brings to mind similar imagery from “Gone with the Wind.”
The film is told from the perspective of a boy, David (Jimmy Hunt), who sees a flying saucer land in a nearby field early one morning. It’s a memorable image, as the green glow of the saucer splashes across Hunt’s shocked face.
Menzies’ sets are designed from David’s point of view. Locations like a police station include long white corridors and large doors and desks. This stylized choice helped the film stand out among its contemporaries.
David tries to convince people of what he saw but, at first, no one believes him. Slowly, the invaders begin taking people — David’s parents, police officers, and members of the military — and, when they return, they are cold slaves doing the bidding of their new alien master. David eventually finds allies in a kindly doctor (Helena Carter) and a local astronomer (Arthur Franz) who knows David isn’t one to tell tall tales.
As filmmakers Joe Dante and John Sayles noted on features included in the Ignite Films Blu-ray, “Invaders from Mars,” along with other sci-fi films of the era, taught children to question authority. It made an impact that very likely helped to create the hippie movement of the 1960s.
Films are often a mirror of the time in which they are made. The 1950s were a time in which the world was living under the shadow of the atom bomb and the arms race. This was paired with fear of the spread of communism.
“Invaders from Mars” incorporates this by having the invaders arrive because the U.S. military is building a rocket that would be used to create an atomic weapons system in space. Mars sees this as a threat and sets out to sabotage the plans.
People are brainwashed to do the bidding of the Martian, a green head in a jar that is aided by giant green mutants. This idea that anybody could secretly be the enemy or controlled by the enemy was a direct reflection of the “red scare” paranoia that was sweeping the country.
The impact of the red scare is still felt 70 years later, with conservatives calling anything they don’t like politically as socialist or communist, even if they don’t truly know what either means. Fear of “the other” or unknown is still prevalent in our society.
“Invaders from Mars” was the first film to introduce the idea of aliens infiltrating us by taking over our bodies and minds. Three years later, “Invasion of the Body Snatchers” would explore these themes better, but “Invaders from Mars” deserves credit for getting there first.
There is also something genuinely unsettling about a boy watching his loving, supportive parents (Leif Erickson and Hillary Brooke) transform into someone cruel and unrecognizable. It’s a real fear all kids have and “Invaders from Mars” taps into that well.
The film is at its best when it focuses on David, but unfortunately the second half becomes bogged down with the military becoming involved in thwarting the Martian and its mutants. Producer Edward L. Alperson added several minutes of military stock footage of tanks and Jeeps to help pad out the runtime.
The stock footage causes the film to drag. If removed, the already short film would probably be barely an hour long but it would be stronger over all. In addition, the stock footage feels out of place and lacks Menzies and cinematographer John F. Seitz’s stylistic flair.
Menzies and Seitz created some striking images such as Carter’s unconscious body lying on a Martian operating table as a mind-controlling probe slowly descends from above.
Today, the mutants are hard to take seriously as you can see the zippers on the costumes, but that’s also part of the charm of 1950s sci-fi. The Martian, played by little person Luce Potter, is still pretty creepy, and I don’t doubt it was terrifying to kids in the 1950s.
“Invaders from Mars” ends with it all being a dream. Initially, I rolled my eyes fairly hard at this, as this was already a cliche in the 1950s, but, when you take into consideration this story is from David’s perspective, it fits.
His nightmare was his psyche absorbing all of the cold war anxieties and transforming them into an alien invasion. In that sense, it’s a perfect analogy for the era and how our dreams — or a B-movie — can be a manifestation of the fears that exist in our society.
“Invaders from Mars” is available to stream for free on Tubi, Pluto and Sling. The Ignite Films Blu-ray isn’t cheap, but if you're a collector, grew up with the film or are a fan of B-movies, it may be a worthwhile investment.
