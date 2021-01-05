Welcome to Part 2 of the Sun’s 2020 Sports Year in Review.
Thirty-seven Kennett High seniors were to be among those honored April 6 at the annual New Hampshire scholar-athlete awards ceremony in Concord, but the ceremonies for Division II and IV athletes (and Division I and III on April 7) was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Maine Principal’s Association announced the cancellation of the 2020 spring athletic season in the Pine Tree State on April 9.
April 16 was a rough one for student-athletes around the Granite State. Within an hour that afternoon, they learned remote learning will continue through the remainder of this school year, and that spring sports are officially canceled.
The New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association Executive Director Jeffrey Collins announced on the NHIAA website just before 3 p.m. on the heels of Gov. Chris Sununu announcing remote learning is extended beyond the planned date of May 4 to the end of this school year.
“In response to the recent Executive Order by Gov. Chris Sununu to continue remote instruction in New Hampshire schools throughout the remainder of the school year, the NHIAA Council has made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 spring sports season and championships,” NHIAA Executive Director Jeffrey Collins stated. “This decision was not made lightly given what athletics mean to the participants, parents and communities across the state.”
The news hit hard for coaches and athletes alike.
“Today is the day we dreaded,” Josh McAllister, head baseball coach at Kennett High, posted on the team’s Facebook page. “My heart is broken. The entire Eagles baseball coaching staff will continue to work with our players to help prepare our players for these tough circumstances and life outside of baseball. Hang in there, boys!”
April 18, Kennett High senior Grace Castonguay is the New Hampshire winner of the New Hampshire Athletic Directors Association/New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association’s essay contest winner. Grace, who lives in Jackson, was selected as the Division II essay winner and then was awarded overall honors for the state. As the Division II winner, Grace received a $500 scholarship.
On June 1, the annual Maine Shrine Lobster Bowl Classic, which had been scheduled for July 18, was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fryeburg Academy seniors Jack Campbell and Calvin Southwick had been selected to play in the game.
On June 16, a record 15 Eagles closed the book on their athletic careers at Kennett High School, having played three sports all four years of their high school years.
Honored Eagles were Keith Badger, cross-country, Nordic skiing and outdoor track; Julian Brochu, cross-country, alpine skiing and outdoor track; Grace Castonguay, cross-country, Nordic skiing and lacrosse; Eva Drummond, field hockey, alpine skiing and outdoor track; Will Eaton, football, basketball and baseball; Riley Fletcher, golf, basketball and baseball; Grace Jarell, cross-country, indoor track and outdoor track; Ben Klementovich, cross-country, indoor track and tennis; Trevor LaRusso, football, ice hockey and lacrosse; Madelyn Marcotte, cross-country, Nordic skiing and outdoor track; Reilly Murphy, soccer, ice hockey and lacrosse; Justin Olson, football, basketball and baseball; Connor Tofflemoyer, golf, ice hockey and lacrosse; Nadia Van Dyne, soccer, ski jumping and outdoor track; and Jack Wheeler, football, indoor track and tennis.
On June 18, the White Mountain Milers presented the first annual Bernie and Eileen Livingston Coach’s Award to Kim Bowles of Wonalancet, who is a standout three-sport athlete at Plymouth State University.
“We’re thrilled with the choice,” Bernie Livingston said. “Kim was completely surprised when we showed up and presented her with the award. Eileen and I both think she’s a fantastic first recipient.”
The award will be presented every spring to a Kennett High alumni. Kim, who will be a junior at PSU this fall received a $3,000 scholarship to continue her studies in education. he Livingstons coached Kim, a 2018 KHS graduate, in cross-country and track.
White Mountain Milers’ Half Marathon officials announced on July 7 that the race's 35th annual running would not happen due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The health and well-being of our running community are of the utmost importance,” said White Mountain Milers President Theresa Struble.
“Due to coronavirus-related health and safety concerns for runners, spectators, volunteers, staff and the many partners that support the event, we have made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s event,” she said.
In the first week in July, Tara Watt, who grew up on the links of North Conway Country Club, returned to play in the New England Women’s Amateur Golf Championship at NCCC. She was the clear fan favorite as a host of community members came out to cheer her on. She finished fifth overall.
The summer was saved on the local diamonds by Greg Allain and Josh McAllister for baseball and Dave Caputo for softball.
The Home Run Bulldogs, founded by Allain, fielded three tournament teams (U10, U12 and U14) and also the Bulldogs Summer Baseball League made up of five local teams, three from within Mount Washington Valley, a team from Fryeburg and Sacopee Valley in Maine, and a squad from Denmark, Maine, allowed youngsters to play our nation’s favorite pastime.
Coach McAllister, not only coached the U10 Bulldogs but had a high school team play in the New England Independent Baseball League over the summer. The Eagles were one of 20 teams around the Granite State to field a team.
“The No. 1 goal for me was to see what I have coming back next year,” said McAllister. “I know we have Harrison Keeler to pitch, and he’ll be a legit No. 1, but who else? This is a great opportunity for our younger guys to get innings on the mound, at-bats and have fun. Of the graduating class we had 183 career hits, and only have 40 career hits returning. For me, it’s fun to get a glimpse of what we might look like next spring.”
In this new challenge with the COVID-19, McAllister, who helped write Gov. Chris Sununu’s COVID-19 Reopening Guidance for Amateur and Youth Sports with DJ Bettencourt, director of policy for Sununu, and Rep. Ed Butler (D-Hart’s Location), said people are adjusting.
“Having helped write the guidelines, I had some idea of what the challenges might be,” he said. “We have very little contact between players and coaches. We play with our own game ball, and our opponents have their own game ball. All the parents sit in different pods, and we have a designated area by the dugout where the players spread out in their lawn chairs.”
He added with a grin: “It’s hard to coach without spitting sunflower seeds. (Laughing) The guys just get to hear me talk a lot more.”
