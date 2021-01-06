Welcome to part 3 of the Sun’s 2020 Sports Year in Review.
The Mount Washington Valley Soccer Club and Seacoast United proved that where there was a will there was still a way to play the beautiful game by providing opportunities for children of all ages.
On July 17, NHIAA Executive Director Jeffrey Collins hoped there would be sports in the Granite State in the fall.
“The state has opened up to allow sports to play. We’re trying to roll with that and put the pieces together to allow that to happen. Schools make informed decisions about what’s best for them moving forward,” he said, adding, “there are a lot of moving pieces to this whole thing and I understand people are chomping at the bit. They want to know what’s going on. It’s going to take more time to flush all these things out moving forward.”
On July 21, the Maine Principal’s Association announced it would push the start of fall practices from Aug. 17 to Sept. 8, with games to start no sooner than Sept. 18.
Fryeburg Academy Track Coach Kevin McDonald received word on July 24 that he was one of nine people chosen for the Maine Running Hall of Fame.
“I am overjoyed with this honor,” McDonald stated on Facebook.
Team Conway successfully repeated as SummerFest champions in the 18U midget division in Waterville Valley July 25-26. Team Conway, Coached by Dave Woodbury, went 3-0-2 in the tournament and topped the Icehawks of Northwest, Conn., 3-2 in the championship game.
“We played well,” Coach Woodbury said. “It was nice to get back on the ice. For a lot of them, it had been a while.” Members of Team Conway included Miles Woodbury of Conway; Reilly Murphy, Kobi Lees of North Conway and Wade Volo of North Conway; Eddie Thurston of Fryeburg, Maine; and Liam McGibbon (his Dad, Bill, grew up in North Conway).
For Woodbury, Murphy, Thurston and Lees, the Sun’s senior hockey writer Pat Murphy referred to the tournament as “The Last Dance,” as they had been teammates since Mites, “have gone separate paths in high school, but always find their way back together each July!”
The annual summer classic — the Bulldogs Summer Baseball League All-Star Game — was everything players and spectators hoped for and more on July 31 at Whitaker Field in North Conway. Pitching dominated the bulk of the evening along with stellar defense at Team Pepin topped Team Keaten 8-1.
“What an awesome night,” said league president Greg Allain. “From the player introductions to the national anthem, everything went great. The event itself was good but the game was even better. It was good, clean baseball, and the pitching was awesome. Looking around Whitaker Field you could tell everyone was pleased with how it went.”
