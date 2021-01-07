Welcome to Part 4 of the Sun’s 2020 Sports Year in Review.
On Aug. 2, the late Bob Burns, who coached Kennett High baseball for 42 years, was selected among the first class to be inducted into the Baseball Coaches Association of New Hampshire Hall of Fame. Joining Burns in the first class were is good friends Tom Underwood, Bill Dod and John Cummings along with Warren Doane.
Kennett High graduates Dominic Jones and Justin Olson had been looking forward to one more high school football game in their fine careers, but it didn’t happen. The talented athletes had hoped to suit up for the Granite State in the 67th annual Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl Game against Vermont, but the game has officially been canceled for this summer on Aug. 3 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tara Watt can now add a three-time state amateur champion to her golfing resume. The former Kennett High (2001) standout now of Manchester and playing out of the Derryfield Country Club, captured the 2020 New Hampshire Women’s Golf Association Championship at Bretwood Golf Club in Keene on Aug. 3-5, winning the tournament by three strokes, 7-over 223.
Powerlifter Wayne Grenier of Ossipee went a perfect nine for nine in a record-breaking performance at the APA’s Cam-Am (Canadian-American) open in Brattleboro, Vt. on Aug. 4. His best squat was 185 pounds, best bench press was 195 pounds, and best deadlift was 340 pounds for a lofty total of 720 pounds. Grenier, 70, weighs 198 pounds, and is now ranked fourth in the APA world rankings.
Although the COVID-9 pandemic forced the cancellation of high school sports in the spring in the Granite State, the summer was a different story. Sports were played with social distancing being adhered to, and the MWV Eagles softball teams made up for lost time by playing lots of ball. The team, coached by Dave Caputo along with Chris Kroski (Kennett High varsity softball coach), Larry Meader (KHS JV coach) and Ed Alkalay, has a ton of girls participating this summer and found no shortage of opponents.
“The MWV Eagles summer softball team started in 2018, grew in 2019 and, once we got the go-ahead from the state youth sports COVID guidelines, grew again in 2020,” Caputo, who founded it at the request of softball players who didn’t want their season to end so quickly, said. “There are 23 girls from eighth-grade to 11th-grade that have been practicing since June.”
The New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association Council met on Aug. 7, set the game days for fall sports, and also agreed to have schools seek regionalized schedules. The committee also recommended an open tournament for multiple sports. The NHIAA set the first day of practice as Sept. 8 with games on Sept. 18.
“When you don’t have something and it comes back, you realize how much you missed it,” Bernie Livingston, the dean of coaches at Kennett High, described the first day of optional practice for the KHS boys’ and girls’ cross-country running teams on Aug. 17 at Livingston Oval.
Assistant Coach Eileen Livingston, wearing a mask, greeted athletes and their parents as they arrived alongside the track. She then had to have each athlete fill out a daily health form. The pens had to be sanitized, and the next step saw Coach Bernie Livingston take each Eagles temperature with a scan of their forehead.
“It’s different,” Bernie said of the procedure which added 20-minutes to practice time."
The end of the 2020 Bulldogs Summer Baseball League has come and gone,” League President Greg Allain posted on Facebook on Aug. 17. “The Navy Seals edged out the Mainiacs in the final best-of-three series, 2-1. A well-played final series! Congratulations to all the players and coaches.”
