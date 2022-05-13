Pleasant Mountain (2,006 feet) in Bridgton and Denmark, Maine, is appropriately named. Hiking up it, you experience the gentle and pleasant landscape of southwest Maine.
The 1.8-mile Ledges Trail is popular and my favorite. I’ve done it many times over the years, in various configurations of groups, or solitude. I was thinking about that on the trail this past Monday morning. As I climbed, each section of the trail reminded me of someone I had done it with in the past. Taking steps up the mountain, the memories came alive.
That morning, I headed out from Tamworth and in Conway took Route 302 towards Maine. From the state line, it is another 11 miles on Route 302, passing through Fryeburg, Maine, on the way, to a right hand turnoff onto Mountain Road in Bridgton. In 3.3 miles, passing Shawnee Peak Ski Area, I pulled into the parking lot for the Ledges Trail on the left.
I crossed the road, headed up the trail and soon reached a Loon Echo Land Trust kiosk. The Loon Echo Land Trust owns 2,064 acres on the eastern side of the mountain. The Nature Conservancy protects 1,400 acres on the western slope through conservation easements. The Maine Forest service owns 20 acres on the summit. The mountain is a 4-mile southeast/northwest ridge, highly recognizable from many White Mountain summits.
The Ledges Trail is popular for good reasons. After the kiosk, it crosses a couple dry stream beds, then begins to rise up a steeper slope on switchbacks, reaching ledges and the first eastern lookout in a mile.
The view at the lookout is essential southwest Maine. Below is the eastern portion of Moose Pond. With a little imagination, the shape of coves and peninsulas look like a moose profile. The lake used to be a famous fishing destination, and I heard the Mickey Finn streamer fly was developed there.
Further back in the view, nestled below low hills, is much of Denmark, with Hancock Pond in the distance
From the lookout, the trail follows flat ledges that slowly sweep up a ridge to the right, with a few good views to the east, then a view across a steep ravine to the separate southwest summit with cell towers. The trail continues to bear right toward the main summit, passes a junction with the Southwest Ridge Trail (another great way to climb the mountain), passes a couple solar-powered radio relay shacks and reaches the top.
The 36-foot fire tower dominates the summit. It is presently not in use. Built in 1920 at 48 feet, it was lowered in 1960.
The summit itself has an interesting recent past. In 1860, it was burned over, and though stunted trees have returned, much of it remains low scrub with blueberries and some ledge.
The summit was once called House Peak because a hotel stood on top from 1873 to 1907, when that also burned. There is a great painting of the windswept summit and hotel in the Portland Museum of Art.
Today, arriving at the summit one is immediately drawn to the ledges to the left with their great western view. On Monday, Mount Washington on the horizon still had considerable snow on the upper snowfields and in Tuckerman Ravine. Unlike the perspective of Mount Washington from the Intervale lookout north of North Conway where Tuckerman Ravine is hidden behind a ridge, it is partially visible from the summit of Pleasant Mountain, and the eastern side of Mount Washington is spread out before you.
Closer in the valley, the quiet Kezar Pond was a striking blue, especially with sunglasses on. This time of year, when the sun is getting bright, it is interesting to compare a scene with sunglasses on and off — the stark contrasts when you have them on, to light pastels when off.
Along with a man from Bridgton and a pair of ladies quietly talking, I sat on the wide ledge and soaked in the vista.
