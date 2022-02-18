Last Saturday morning had mild temperatures in the mountains. The sunlit lower slopes on the east side of Mount Washington were beautiful as I hiked up the 2.4-mile lower Tuckerman Ravine Trail to Hermit Lake.
At 9 a.m., I had left a nearly full parking lot at Pinkham Notch Camp and started up the trail. There were many skiers skinning up the trail, mostly in groups and an occasional single. It was fun to talk with them, having the common experience of a cardio effort to get to Tuckerman Ravine.
Getting closer to the ravine, a cool breeze off the mountain made itself known. The summit forecast was for dropping temps and increased winds and clouds in the afternoon and evening. That night the peak gust on the summit was 105 mph. But the mountain protected recreationists well from the west wind that day.
Part way up the trail, the U.S. Forest Service snow cat ascended behind us. I jumped into a drift and raised my hand for attention as they passed. I wanted to see if the head snow ranger Jeff Fongemie was aboard.
Fongemie had been in charge of the rescue last March when I was injured descending Right Gully into Tuckerman Ravine. This was my first time back to the ravine since my accident. I had stayed in touch with him, had written a couple articles about the mountain with his volunteered knowledge, including one about my accident.
He was one of the two snow rangers in the snowcat. We hoped to connect later.
Later at Hermit Lake, there were many people, mostly skiers, basking in the sun on the porch of HoJo’s, the AMC building. I ate a sandwich and then started towards the next section of the Tuck Trail.
I wanted to climb up into the ravine and get a good look at the bowl and headwall. As I passed the Forest Service Cabin at Hermit Lake, Fongemie was just leaving to hike up to the bowl. We went together.
Fongemie began as a mountain guide in the valley in 1992. Since 2017, he has been acting director of the Mount Washington Avalanche Center (mountwashingtonavalanchecenter.org) and head snow ranger. He has seen the number of skiers and hikers increase dramatically in the last 10 years.
It was interesting to talk to him as we climbed up the trail. He mentioned a recent incident in the Gulf of Slides, just south of Tuckerman Ravine. Two snow rangers had gone over to the Gulf of Slides to check out the avalanche danger.
They passed six skiers who had been up to the base of the Main Gully there, and were starting to ski down the Gulf of Slides Trail back to Pinkham Notch when they met the snow rangers. A couple of them had actually skied the lower part of the Main Gully.
Thirty minutes after their departure from the Main Gully, two avalanches occurred there, burying the spot they had occupied in 8 feet of snow. One of the avalanches was observed by the snow rangers.
“It would have been un-survivable had they been there,” said Fongemie.
Check out a summary and analysis of this incident on the Mount Washington Avalanche Center’s website.
As we climbed up to the Bowl, Fongemie contacted by radio the other snow ranger in the ravine that day, who was already up near the Bowl, checking out conditions and observing skiers.
It was Patrick Scanlon, a first-year snow ranger. We met him on a flat stretch where the stunted trees thinned out and the view of the ravine ahead was spectacular. It was obvious that a lot more snow would be nice for a normal spring skiing season. A lot of ice was still visible on the lip.
Still, skiers were already up in the ravine that morning, skiing Right Gully. Fongemie said it was Moderate Avalanche danger that day, with human triggered avalanches possible and natural avalanches unlikely.
Nobody would ski the center headwall that day, where some potentially dangerous wind slab was visible. Left Gully was skied that day.
There was a cold breeze standing there with them at the base of the ravine, and after a while I decided to bid farewell and head down. It was a pleasant walk down, and I passed many more skiers skinning up.
On the upper switchbacks near Pinkham Notch, I met the AMC Tuckerman Caretaker Sebastian Dawson on his way up. He had just heard by radio that Fongemie had responded to a call of an injury on the steep Winter Lion Head Trail.
A few days later, I called Fongemie. He said the injured person that got hurt on the Winter Lion Head Trail was pretty banged up, but he managed to walk assisted down the trail out to the main Tuckerman Ravine Trail and loaded into the snowcat for the ride down.
Fongemie and Scanlon were at Pinkham Notch ready to call it a day when another call came it. A hiker was lost on Lion Head in a whiteout and increasing wind had panicked and called for assistance.
The two snow rangers took fast snowmobiles up, climbed the Winter Lion Head Trail and found the hiker, locating him from his cellphone signal.
Fongemie said he didn’t leave Pinkham Notch for his home in Freedom until 8 p.m. He had started the day at 4 a.m., writing an entry on the Mount Washington Avalanche Center website. It had been a long busy Saturday for Mount Washington snow rangers.
