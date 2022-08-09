When my cousins in Maine received $850 checks from the state’s COVID relief enabled surplus, I wondered, what will New Hampshire do with their surplus? As we have seen, the N.H. GOP has taken the state’s surplus and pork-barreled property tax abatement for real estate owners into a $500 million dollar spending bill. This is unfair to all N.H. residents and here’s why.
When real estate tax abatement of this nature occurs, all residential dwellings are included in the abatement. This means all STRs (commercial businesses zoned as residential), and condos and second homes, often owned by out-of-state residents, receive abatement, as well as landlords. Why is the N.H. surplus going to businesses and out of state residents before all N.H. residents?
This GOP legislation reflects their unfair mentality. They are not interested in the needs of every citizen, but rather, making a portion of the real estate owning voting class more secure at the expense of everyone.
How many rental properties owned by Waterville Valley Corp. get a tax break from this legislation? If I recall correctly, they took $1.5 million dollars in federal COVID relief money. Now they get real estate tax breaks with the N.H. COVID enabled surplus. Trumpesque?
The greatest federal economic stimulus program in the history of the world just took place and Robb Thomson wants us to believe the N.H. surplus us related to the governor’s and Sen. Jeb Bradley’s hard work. Many of us don’t buy it. Most states have a surplus because of federal COVID relief money.
Regardless, is giving state surplus money to out-of-state property owners, STR business owners, and landlords fair to all N.H. residents? That’s right, landlords are getting a tax break and they just raised rents 30-50 percent.
