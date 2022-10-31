To the editor:
This week, a candidate for the N.H. House from Conway wrote saying that the only way to save our country was to vote for all Republicans from “Top to Bottom.”
It might surprise Mr. Frank McCarthy to know that I agree with part of his directive.
If you can find a moderate Republican candidate who truly respects, honors and has faith in the U.S. Constitution, who lives by and believes in the rule of law, who accepts election results overwhelming judged to be free from significant voter fraud, who believes that no one in America, including the president of the United States, is above the law, by all means vote for that person.
Sure, I may differ from these candidates on some issues, but if elected they are more likely to work toward some form of compromise that widely benefits all the people, and they are way less likely to see the other party as the “enemy.”
Now you may find Republican candidates in our immediate community who meet this criteria, but sadly on a national and state level, those candidates are almost nowhere to be found, as the Republican Party has purged most of these people from their ranks.
You need only look at the two Republican candidates for the U.S. Congress from New Hampshire to see how low the Republicans have sunk.
Mr. McCarthy’s charge to vote for only Republicans obviously includes the large number of Republicans running for national and state offices who are lying about the last presidential election, who have stated that they may not abide by the election results, presumably if they lose, and who march in lockstep with a disgraced former president who has tried, and continues to try, to trample the U.S. Constitution.
Mr. McCarthy touts his many years of service to this country yet he urges you to vote for the very people who would defile the principles on which our democracy is based, trash the Constitution and hardly “Save America.”
Dave Van Note
Kearsarge
