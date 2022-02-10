I can’t believe of all people, Sen. Jeb Bradley is co-sponsoring SB 249. My wife and I chose to retire to Conway six years ago for a variety of reasons, one of which was to live in a less autocratic state than Massachusetts. I’ve always felt that the more local the government is, the more responsive it can be towards the particular needs of its citizens.
SB 249 does exactly what freedom-loving people don’t want, ceding local control to a state mandate. The smell of outside investor money into this issue is acrid and a cause of great concern. By sponsoring this bill, you will find it difficult to extricate yourself from the perception that you were bought off by these real estate/investor interests.
Last March, Conway citizens voted down a local warrant article that would have expressly allowed STRs in residential neighborhoods by a ratio of 2 to 1, despite the board of selectmen recommending it 5 to 0. This repudiation of the board is unprecedented in the five years that I’ve voted in a town meeting. In the past a 5-0 vote by the board is a rubber stamp to the article.
The idea that STRs are a property right is absurd on the face of it. Did it happen before the advent of Airbnb? Sure, in very limited amounts. Now it’s exploded and affected the very nature of our lives, as former neighbors are now absentee innkeepers.
The point is, neighborhoods, just like the one you grew up in are being ruined. Kids don’t play outside because they don’t know who is living in the house next door. It’s not just a noise problem. Meanwhile our town’s child population is shrinking by almost half. And SB 249 will make that permanent in Conway.
